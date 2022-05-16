Star jungler Shane “Kevy” Allen is on the verge of becoming the latest Australian to join the LCS system next split, sources have told Dot Esports, with CLG the frontrunners to sign last year’s Oceanic MVP for their Academy roster. To replace him, ORDER is expected to acquire Jeong “Goodo” Min-jae from Dire Wolves.

Kevy recently ran 7th-8th with ORDER at the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational.

The reigning LCO champs have also considered re-signing David “Beats” Nguyen-Dang, sources say, following his PEACE exit. He was replaced by Vincent “Gunkrab” Lin, who has role-swapped to support to play alongside returning star Vincent “Violet” Wong. If he is acquired, Beats would be the org substitute.

The rest of the ORDER lineup, who are returning from Busan after MSI 2022, are expected to remain with the org. This includes Corporal, Kisee, Puma, and BioPanther.

Kevy first emerged in the Oceanic League of Legends competition midway through last year and immediately left his mark on the LCO with his explosive jungle play—so much so that LCS orgs began scouting the breakout star last season.

The 21-year-old joined the Melbourne esports org in June 2021 and by the end of the League season had been crowned the region’s Most Valuable Player and rookie of the split in a medal double. The ORD playmaker, who also took top spot in the competition’s All-Pro Team, favored ‘AP’ characters like Diana, Karthus, and his signature pick Evelynn and warped the Oceanic meta around him.

CLG’s Academy squad, which is helmed by Aussie Bradon “Juves” Defina, already added exciting Canadian product Brandon “Meech” Choi in the bot lane over Jacob “Prismal” Feinstein. Three-time OCE champ Stephen “Triple” Li has been playing mid for the team since joining last November.

Should Kevy lock up the Counter Logic Gaming Academy spot, he would become the seventh Australian currently active in the LCS development league.

Dot Esports sources suggest Kevy fielded heavy interest from several orgs.

Photo via Getty Images for Riot Games

Mitchell “Destiny” Shaw reunited with Calvin “k1ng” Truong at Cloud9 this offseason, while Jonah “Rosario” Isles was released by the org just months after signing for multiple years. Jett “Srtty” Joye, Tommy “Ryoma” Le, and Liquid duo Harry “Haeri” Kang and Bill “Eyla” Nguyen should retain their Academy roles.

In the LCS, Fudge returned top and Lost is lined up to join Immortals.