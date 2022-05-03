The reigning LCS MVP and his former teammates are officially on the market.

Cloud9 has officially released top laner Summit as well as support players Winsome and Isles from its League of Legends roster, the team has announced via Twitter on May 2. All three players made their debuts with Cloud9 earlier this year and played just a single split with the organization.

Today we part ways with Summit, Winsome, and Isles. With this, the three become free agents.



It's been a wild split full of ups and downs, and you were all with us every step of the way. Thank you for our time together and best of luck! pic.twitter.com/NiVibQ2oaw — Cloud9 League of Legends (@C9LoL) May 3, 2022

Summit, who won the 2022 LCS Spring Split MVP award, now finds himself without a home in the LCS. The four-year pro League veteran, who played for three different Korean organizations in the LCK between 2017 and 2021, could return to his former league for Summer.

Alternatively, Summit could stay in NA—he’d be widely viewed as an on-paper upgrade for multiple teams in the LCS. The only team with a current vacancy at top lane is Dignitas, who released their Spring top laner FakeGod last week.

Related: Doublelift suggests ‘a lot of people want out’ of TSM roster

Winsome and Isles split time on the LCS stage this season, with Winsome playing support for Cloud9 during the regular season and their first playoff series. Isles manned the role during the Lock In tournament and during the back-end of Cloud9’s Spring playoff run. The team finished in fourth place this split after being eliminated by Evil Geniuses in the second round of the playoffs’ lower bracket.

Rumors and reports surrounding C9’s roster going into the Summer Split have been circulating for the better part of two weeks. After C9’s spring 2022 mid laner Fudge was reported to be headed back to the top lane by Upcomer’s Brieuc Seeger, the subsequent impending release of Summit appeared all but inevitable.

Additionally, with a void at mid lane to be filled due to Fudge’s reported move back to the top lane, reports of Jensen’s return to the team emerged last week from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. To replace the duo of Winsome and Isles in the support role, longtime AD carry Zven will reportedly move to the main roster following a role swap this summer, according to a report by Dot Esports’ Isaac McIntyre.

Cloud9 will have just over six weeks to finalize its new League of Legends roster for Summer Split. The LCS season is slated to pick up again on Saturday, June 18.