Doublelift suggests “a lot of people want to get out” of TSM’s League team

The former pro put his two cents in on TSM's reported changes.

TSM’s League of Legends division is about to undergo a few changes in their roster, according to multiple reports from Upcomer’s Brieuc Seeger. The team is supposedly looking to replace support Shenyi with former Estral Esports player, Choi “Mia” Sang-in, and at the same time is aiming to bring veteran Taiwanese star Huang “Maple” Yi-Tang to their lineup.

After the rumors went public, former TSM representative, Doublelift, chipped in during one of his recent Twitch streams and commented on the TSM’s situation.

The 28-year-old believes Mia, who’s supposedly on his way to replace Shenyi, is a good player, although he doesn’t hide his perspective on the latter—in his eyes, the Chinese youngster “got screwed.” Still, Doublelift isn’t surprised by the swap at all and went on to claim TSM and “screwing over their players” are like “peanut butter and jelly.”

Shortly after, Doublelift underlined this season, TSM is going for a low-cost lineup. “Dude, you can tell they’re going budget, right,” he said. “They went LDL players this last split. They don’t care anymore. TSM is making some very questionable decisions, and I think that a lot of people want to get out of that org.”

The 2022 LCS Spring Split was the first time in the history of TSM in which the juggernaut North American organization’s League division didn’t make it to the playoffs, which made a lot of its fans underwhelmed. In its history, TSM has hoisted the championship seven times, the most out of any other org in the region.

The 2022 LCS Summer Split is scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 18.