TSM is reportedly replacing Shenyi, signing Estral Esports support Mia for upcoming LCS Summer Split

After trudging through the worst season in the organization’s history in the spring, TSM might be planning some big roster changes for the 2022 LCS Summer Split. The League of Legends team is replacing current rookie support Shenyi with former Estral Esports member Choi “Mia” Sang-in, according to a report by Upcomer’s Brieuc Seeger.

Across the spring, Shenyi had a roller coaster of a season with TSM. The 19-year-old played on the main roster for about two weeks before being sent down to the Academy squad. He was benched for a few weeks following an incident where he locked in a champion on-stage without communicating with his coaches or teammates.

When confronted, his reactions were considered “negative and disrespectful” by head coach Wong “Chawy” Xing Lei, leading to his removal. Three weeks later, he was reinstated into the lineup, but the lack of success and growth last split might have prompted TSM to find a new solution to its problems on Summoner’s Rift.

Mia, on the other hand, is a relatively unknown support player who has been playing in the LLA since May 2021. He joined Korean AD carry Ju “Bvoy” Yeong-hoon on Estral Esports, but the two imports couldn’t elevate their team to a championship in the region. They were one game away from attending the World Championship last year and recently ended as the runners-up against Team Aze in their failed quest to qualify for MSI 2022.

Upcomer also reported that TSM is looking for a new mid laner after Zhu “Keaiduo” Xiong struggled to find success in his rookie season. The team did experiment a bit during the season with Academy mid laner Ji “Takeover” Cha Hyeun-min, but there isn’t any news on who TSM is targeting for this summer.

TSM will be searching for answers during this long break through MSI after ending the 2022 Spring Split in ninth place with an abysmal 5-13 record. With players like Spica, Huni, and Tactical still ready to perform, TSM’s staff has some great pieces to build a contender, but time continues to tick away as they plan for the future of the organization.