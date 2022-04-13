How to watch the PMPL Western Europe Spring 2022 Finals

The finals for the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Western Europe will take place from April 15 to 17. The top 16 teams from the league stage will be competing for a share of the prize pool and spots in the PMPL European Championship.

The PMPL Western Europe has a total prize pool of $150,000. Tencent hasn’t revealed how this will be split between the league stage and the finals. The number of spots up for grabs to the European Championship hasn’t been revealed either. The championship will take place in May and will feature teams from Turkey and Western Europe. It was supposed to include teams from CIS too, but the league was canceled due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Related: PMPL Spring Regional Championships scheduled for May and June

Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL Western Europe spring 2022 finals.

Format

Six matches will take place each day for a total of 18 matches to decide the winners.

The points distribution is as follows. First place: 15 points Second place: 12 points Third place: 10 points Fourth place: Eight points Fifth place: Six points Sixth place: Four points Seventh place: Two points Eighth to 12th place: One point 13th to 16th place: Zero points Per kill: One point



Teams

The top 16 teams of the league stage have qualified for the finals. These are:

Game-Lord

BIG

Eastern Stars

Giants

PENTA

Clear Vision Esports

FTYEsportsKodio

TJB Esports EU

Real Tiger’s 9 UK

Unicorns of Love

4 Romanian Men

Shockwave

SYR Esports

SWAT69 EU

XTEAM

4 Romanian Boys

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile Europe YouTube and Twitch channels.