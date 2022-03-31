PMPL CIS cancelled due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

European Championship slots from CIS will be redistributed to other regions.

PUBG Mobile Esports has canceled the spring season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) CIS due to the “current global situation,” referring to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The Pro League in the CIS region was the first PMPL to begin this year on Monday, Feb. 14. Just 10 days later, however, when Russia invaded Ukraine, it was announced that the PUBG league was being indefinitely postponed.

Several players from both countries, Russia and Ukraine, were competing in this league. With the war still raging a month later, the PUBG Mobile esports team has decided to cancel the event.

In its statement, PUBG Mobile Esports didn’t directly refer to the ongoing crisis, and called it the ‘current global situation.’ “This was a difficult decision to make, but it has become clear that we are unable to maintain a high-quality production and competition worthy of our players and fans,” the statement reads.

Top teams from the PMPL CIS were supposed to qualify for the PMPL European Championship. With the cancellation, slots from the region will be redistributed to the PMPLs in Western Europe and Turkey.

Additionally, the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) CIS has also been canceled. Registrations for the amateur level competition will begin tomorrow around the world, but no players from the CIS region will be able to participate.