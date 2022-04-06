PMPL Spring Regional Championships scheduled for May and June

The regional championships for the ongoing spring season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) will happen in May and June, Tencent revealed in a press release today.

The PMPL is at the top level of the PUBG Mobile esports ecosystem and in 2022 has 13 regional leagues. Top teams from these regional leagues will advance to the PMPL Regional Championships which have been divided into five regions. These are the PMPL Southeast Asia Championship, PMPL South Asia Championship, PMPL Americas Championship, PMPL European Championship, and the PMPL Middle East and Africa Championship.

The starting dates for these championships and the regional PMPLs that feed into them are as follows.

PMPL Southeast Asia Championship Spring: It will begin in June. PMPL Indonesia PMPL Vietnam PMPL Thailand PMPL MY/SG/PH

PMPL South Asia Championship Spring: It will begin in May. PMPL South Asia PMPL Pakistan

PMPL Americas Championship Spring: It will begin in May. PMPL Brazil PMPL LATAM PMPL North America

PMPL European Championship Spring: It will begin in May. PMPL Turkey PMPL Western Europe

PMPL Middle East and Africa Championship Spring: It will begin in May. PMPL Arabia PMPL Africa



After the regional championships, Tencent will host the first-ever Mid-Season Championship in June 2022. Currently, no details about its format or qualification has been revealed.

A major change was also introduced to the PMPL in 2022. The bottom teams from the spring season will now not be relegated in the fall. Only after both seasons of the PMPL in 2022 will the bottom-ranked teams face relegation. The combined prize pool for the PMPL throughout 2022 stands at $5.3 million.