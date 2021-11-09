Four spots to the PMGC are up for grabs.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) MENA and South Asia Championship season one will happen from Nov. 9 to 14. The top 20 teams from Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia will compete in the inaugural season of the championship.

The PMPL MENA and SA championship was announced last September after the separation of Europe from the Middle East and Africa region. Now, Europe has a separate championship while MENA has been integrated with South Asia.

The first season of the championship features a total prize pool of $150,000. Besides this, the top four teams will advance to the $6 million PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC).

Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship.

Teams

PMPL Arabia

Nigma Galaxy

Yalla Esports

Nasr Esports

iKurd Triple Esports

Cryptics

Fate Esports

Rico Infinity Team

Sudor Esports

PMPL South Asia

Wizzes WIth Vibes

Deadeyes Guys

Vibes Esports

DRS Gaming

I8 Esports

Trained To Kill

Stalwart Esports

A1 Esports

Ruthless Aggressive Warriors

PMCO HTM

K7 Esports

Lit Esports

PMCO Africa

KHK Esports

Format

The PMPL MENA and SA Championship has been split into the league stage and finals.

League Stage

It will take place from Nov. 9 to 12.

The 20 teams have been split into five groups of four teams each. These are as follows.

They will play matches across four days, with the top 16 teams qualifying for the finals.

Finals

It will take place on Nov. 13 and 14.

The 16 teams will play 10 matches (five per day) across two days.

The top four teams from the finals will advance to the PMGC.

The flow of maps is as follows.

Stream

All matches will be streamed on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. It will begin at 7am CT.