PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship unveiled

MENA has now been separated from the Europe region.

Tencent announced a new PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Championship during the first day of the PMPL South Asia Super Weekend today. The PMPL MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and South Asia Championship will feature 16 teams from several regions.

In the spring split, the MENA region was integrated with Europe for the PMPL EMEA Championship. The two regions have now been separated, with MENA joining South Asia for the competition.

Sixteen teams will be competing in the PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship. Fans can expect a huge prize pool and slots for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 on the line. The teams will be from the following regional leagues:

PMPL South Asia Championship: One

PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Africa: One

PMCO Wildcard: Two

PMPL Arabia: Six

PMPL South Asia: Six

Screengrab via Tencent

It’s unclear what this new league means for Europe. It’s possible that a separate championship is introduced for the continent, but nothing has been announced yet.

The PMPL Championships will be the last stop for teams before the PMGC. It will have a total prize pool of $6 million and will happen from November 2021 to January 2022.