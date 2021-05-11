How to play the Titan Strikes mode in PUBG Mobile

Patch 1.4 of PUBG Mobile is here and has introduced a new mode to the game. The Titan Strikes gameplay will allow players to interact with titans from the sci-fi film Godzilla vs. Kong.

Currently, players can only encounter Godzilla on Erangel. Two other titans will be added to the game at a later date. Kong will arrive in Sanhok on May 15, while the Mechagodzilla will be added to Livik on May 20. The mode will be playable until June 8.

These titans will not attack players. They may get irritated, however, if too many players are at a close range. In this case, they may launch an offensive. Also, you can get squished by the titans if you get in their way.

Titan Movement

The titans will move along a fixed path in each match. This path will be different in each game which players can see on the map.

Along the way, the titans will destroy Apex Expeditionary camps, monster settlements, and drop Titan Crystals.

Screengrab via Tencent

Titan Crystal

Each titan will drop a different type of crystal by absorbing energy emanating from the earth. Players can pick these up to gain an advantage in battle.

Godzilla Crystal (Erangel)

Screengrab via Tencent

It is a throwable item that knocks back enemies and burns them.

It is also useful against titans in monster settlements.

Kong Crystal (Sanhok)

This crystal gives a unique perk to the player, enhancing their abilities. It gives players a higher running speed, and increases their jumping height.

Screengrab via Tencent

Mechagodzilla Crystal (Livik)

Screengrab via Tencent

This crystal can be used on Livik to detect enemies in a radius around the player for a brief period.

It will be very useful in gathering intel on the battlefield.

Apex Expeditionary camps

Screengrab via Tencent

When the titans move along the map, they will destroy any Apex camps in their way.

Players can locate these Apex camps by using the map.

The Apex camps provide really good loot to players. However, they can only be entered after a titan has obliterated it.

Monster Settlements

Screengrab via Tencent

Players will be able to spot different monster settlements which have the Rock Crab and Skullcrawler. These monsters drop loot on being killed.

There will be three types of Monster Settlements on the map: Easy, Hard, and Insane camps.

As the name suggests, the difficulty level of monsters in each camp is higher. But, the rewards they give out will also be higher.

It’s advised to use shotguns to take down the monsters more easily.

Mechagodzilla

Screengrab via Tencent

The Mechagodzilla, which will be added to Livik on May 20, has some other unique features. The titan will periodically use its electromagnetic abilities to affect the Blue Zone during a match. Hence, players have to be continuously monitoring the safe zone on this map.

Additionally, the Mechagodzilla may scan a small portion of the map from time to time and expose the location of all players in it.