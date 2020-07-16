How to download Call of Duty: Mobile’s test server build

Activision released the latest test server build for Call of Duty: Mobile today. It contains new features that will be coming to the game at the beginning of August.

Players can check these out before anyone else by downloading the public test server build. Here’s how you can do that.

The test server build has been released only for Android devices. The download size is 1.7 GB. The test server build is only open to the first 40,000 players, so fans have to be quick if they want to check out the upcoming features in the game. It will run until July 23.

To download it, follow these steps:

Open the Reddit post about the public test server build by Call of Duty: Mobile here. Scroll down and click on the link which says “downloadable via APK here.” Let the APK download. When it finishes, click on it to start the installation process. Follow the steps from the Android installer to install the game.

Some players may have to go to their phone’s settings to enable the option to install APK files from unknown sources.

The test server build is completely different from the main version of Call of Duty: Mobile. Playing the test build won’t affect your stats in the main version of the game. Activision has said that all information and player data collected during the test will be deleted.

Since this is just a test build, many features may not work. Players may even see placeholder images and text in the game. The featured modes that will be running in this test build are Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, and Domination.

Players will be able to check out the new “Gunsmith” feature coming to the game. Activision has said that this will be a “huge addition” to the “core” of CODM.