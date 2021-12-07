How to catch Dragonair and Vibrava in Pokémon Go’s Dragonspiral Descent event Collection Challenge

Pokémon Go fans are now enjoying the Dragonspiral Descent event. And whenever there’s a Pokémon Go event, most trainers focus on completing all of the new event-related quests.

The Collection Challenge of the event grants players a guaranteed encounter against Druddigon, the latest addition to the game in Dragonspiral Descent, alongside 1,000 XP and 3,000 Stardust. Completing this challenge isn’t an easy feat, however. Players will need to capture 10 ​​specific Pokémon before Dec. 12.

The list includes the following Pokémon:

Blitzle

Darumaka

Dragonair

Dratini

Mareep

Seel

Sneasel

Trapinch

Vibrava

Vulpix

While most of these Pokémon can be found in the wild, some will be rarer than others, especially Dragonair and Vibrava. These two Pokémon have a lower spawn rate compared to the others on the list. If you’re after one of these Pokémon, your best bet will be to not give up on the search and use all the available resources to increase your chances of encountering Pokémon.

Using Incense on your avatar and placing a Lure on a PokéStop will allow you to find more Pokémon as you’re roaming around. Increasing the number of encounters you can get in Pokémon Go will do the same for your chances of encountering a Dragonair and Vibrava.

Catching a Dratini or Trapinch and evolving them will not count for this challenge. You have to actually catch a Dragonair and Vibrava.

Considering this is a limited-time event, even launching Pokémon Go while you’re home to check the nearby spawns can be worth it. You’ll need to stay on alert to complete the Collection Challenge before the event ends and keeping track of close spawns will be the least you can do to increase your chances of finding a Dragonair and Vibrava.

The third hard-to-find Pokémon on the list above is Sneasel. But unlike Dragonair and Vibrava, it can appear as a Field Research encounter if players complete a raid in under 60 seconds. Though Field Research tasks can be complex at times, the fact that they grant trainers guaranteed encounters with rare Pokémon makes them more than worth it.