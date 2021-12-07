All Dragonspiral Descent event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Venturing into the Dragonspiral Tower was a key part of the journey for players who played Pokémon Black and White, and now a similar event is taking place in Pokémon Go.

The Dragonspiral Descent event is bringing some of that experience to Pokémon Go, with the return of Reshiram and Zekrom to five-star raids, Druddigon making its debut, and more from Dec. 7 to 12 as part of the Season of Heritage.

Druddigon will be a little harder to encounter than other Pokémon as it begins appearing for the first time, with players needing to complete a Collection Challenge or three-star raids to have a chance to capture the Cave Pokémon.

Unlike with the Collection Challenge, the new event-exclusive Field Research is pretty easy to complete, much like other smaller events like this one. And if you plan on trying to finish all of the tasks for Professor Willow, here is what you can expect to encounter.

Event-exclusive Field Research

Dragonspiral Descent