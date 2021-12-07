How to complete the Dragonspiral Descent event Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go’s Dragonspiral Descent is bringing some of Unova’s rarest and heaviest hitters to the game as players continue to learn more about a mysterious door discovered in a historical cave site at the beginning of the Season of Heritage.

Among the Pokémon that will be appearing during the event from Dec. 7 to 12 is Druddigon, a pure Dragon-type from Unova that is making its Pokémon Go debut.

In order to encounter Druddigon, players will need to finish new Field Research, complete the event’s Collection Challenge, or encounter it in three-star raids. Reshiram and Zekrom will also be returning to five-star raids, with their Shiny variants available for lucky players too.

The Field Research is relatively straightforward, but you will have to put some effort in to complete the event’s Collection Challenge, mostly because you will need to track down some of the rarer event spawns to do so. Here is everything you need to do to finish the challenge and guarantee a Druddigon encounter.

Dragonspiral Descent Collection Challenge

Catch a Trapinch

Catch a Mareep

Catch a Seel

Catch a Vulpix

Catch a Dratini

Catch a Darumaka

Catch a Blitzle

Catch a Sneasel

Catch a Vibrava

Catch a Dragonair

Total Rewards: 1,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and a Druddigon encounter