Here is the format for the Wild Rift SEA Championship 2021

It will happen across three stages.

The League of Legends: Wild Rift Southeast Asia Championship 2021 will happen from Sept. 14 to Oct. 3. Twenty-one teams from across the region will be competing for a share of the $200,000 prize pool and two slots to the Wild Rift World Championship 2021.

The format for the Wild Rift World Championship 2021 was revealed today. It has been split into three stages:

Play-ins: Sept. 14 to 19

Group stage: Sept. 23 to 26

Playoffs: Sept. 30 to Oct. 3

More information about the format is as follows:

Play-ins

The play-ins will feature 12 teams. These will consist of the second-placed teams from the fall season of the Wild Rift SEA Icon Series in Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Singapore.

Besides this, the third and fourth placed teams from Vietnam, and the third placed teams from Thailand and Taiwan will also qualify for the play-ins. This is because these regions placed in the top four during the Summer Sup Cup in June 2021.

The 12 teams will be split into three separate brackets (A, B, and C) of four teams each. Each bracket will compete in a double-elimination, best-of-five format. The top two teams from each bracket will make it to the group stage.

Group Stage

The three teams from the play-ins will be joined by nine other teams in the group stage. These will be the champions of the fall season of the SEA Icon Series and the winner of the ESL Wild Rift Oceania Championship.

The 12 teams will be split into two groups of six teams each. They will compete in a single round-robin, best-of-two format. This means that every team in the group will face every other team once.

The top four teams from each group will advance to the playoffs.

Playoffs

The eight teams from the playoffs will compete in a double-elimination bracket in the playoffs.

The bracket will be determined based on the seedings of the group stage. The top three teams from each group will make it to the upper bracket, with the winner of each group getting a bye to the second round.

The fourth placed team of the two groups will be in the lower bracket.

Screengrab via ESL