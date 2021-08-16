Wild Rift SEA Championship 2021 unveiled with $200,000 prize pool

21 teams from nine regions will be competing in the tournament.

The League of Legends: Wild Rift Southeast Asia (SEA) Championship 2021 will happen from Sept. 14 to Oct. 3, Riot Games announced today. 21 teams from across SEA and Oceania will be competing for a share of the $200,000 prize pool and slots to the Wild Rift World Championship 2021.

The teams will qualify through the SEA Icon Series in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. The winner of the ESL Wild Rift Mobile Open Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) Championship 2021 will also make it to the tournament.

There will be three stages in the SEA Championship. These are:

Play-ins: Sept. 14 to 19

Group Stages: Sept. 23 to 26

Main Event: Sept. 30 to Oct. 3

Ban “ChisinX” Chee, project manager for Wild Rift esports at Riot Games SEA, revealed the slots distribution for the championship on Twitter. The winner of each Icon Series in SEA and the Oceania Championship will directly qualify for the group stages. Each region, except Oceania, will also get one slot to the play-ins. However, if the region placed in the top four during the Summer Super Cup in June 2021, an additional play-in slot is given.

Evos Esports from Thailand is guaranteed a spot in the play-ins for being the Summer Super Cup 2021 winners. However, if the team fails to get the top three positions in the SEA Icon Series Thailand’s playoffs, Vietnam’s slots in the play-ins will be reduced to two to make space for EVOS.

Riot has said that more details about the event will be revealed soon.