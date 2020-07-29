Here are the scores and standings for week 3 of the PMWL West league play

Sixteen teams will move on to the finals.

The western division of the $425,000 PUBG Mobile World League’s league play has entered its final week. The 20 teams are competing for 16 slots to the finals, which will run from Aug. 6 to 9.

Adding to the stakes is the $135,000 prize pool for the league stage. Cloud9 are leading the rankings table, but Loops Esports are just 19 points behind. Futbolist are 52 points behind Loops in third place.

Here is the schedule for week three of the PMWL West league play.

July 28: Weekdays play three

July 29: Weekdays play three

July 31: Super Weekend

Aug. 1: Super Weekend

Aug. 2: Super Weekend

The teams have been divided into five groups of four teams each for the weekdays’ play. The groups will compete in a round-robin format. The top 16 teams will make it to the final Super Weekend.

Overall rankings for weekday play

These are the overall rankings for the weekdays play after five matches. Each team has played four matches.

Scoreboard per match (Weekday play)

Day one

Match five – Erangel (Groups B, C, D, E)

Match four – Miramar (Groups A, C, D, E)

Match three – Erangel (Groups A, B, D, E)

Match two – Miramar (Groups A, B, C, E)

Match one – Erangel (Groups A, B, C, D)

