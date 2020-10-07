FutureStation signs non-Indian team to compete in PMPL South Asia season 2

Indian org, FutureStation announced today it is signing a Bangladhesi-roster for its PUBG Mobile team. This is the second Indian team that has signed a roster from a neighboring country to participate in the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia season two. Stalwart Esports signed Pakistan’s FreeStyle to compete in the PMPL.

Tencent has banned all Indian players from participating in the PMPL South Asia after PUBG Mobile was banned in India on Sept. 2. The Indian Ministry of Electronics and IT alleged that the game was engaged in “surreptitiously stealing and transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India.”

FutureStation placed second in the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) fall split India to make it the PMPL. The team, along with 16 other Indian teams were subsequently disqualified from the PMPL after the game’s ban.

Four players of the new roster are ex-players from Inertia Esports, which had already qualified for the PMPL South Asia after placing fourth in the PMCO South Asia. Ifran “Steelshot” Arib played in the PMCO South Asia with A1 Esports which placed 10th, according to Liquipedia.

The schedule of the PMPL South Asia has still not been announced. Earlier, it was supposed to begin in September but has been delayed due to the PUBG Mobile ban in India. Top teams from the PMPL South Asia will advance to the $2 million PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) which will happen in late November.