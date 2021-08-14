 Fortnite Weapon Stats List and Table (v8.10 Update) | Dot Esports

It's time to understand how strong the weapons you have available are.

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite has lots of weapons, far more than  Epic Games can feature in the game at the same time. Most weapons take turns and rotate in and out of the vault, and Epic sometimes tinkers with their stats to make them more balanced as they come and go with each season., 

Considering Fortnite has been around since 2017, you may need to pull an all-nighter to memorize all the weapons and their damage numbers. Though each weapon is different, Epic will maintain at least one armament from each category in the rotation. This means Shotguns or Assault Rifles, for instance, will be a common presence unless Epic decides to introduce drastic changes.

If you’re looking to pick a weapon solely based on its damage, you may be getting into this with the wrong mindset. Damage may look like the key, but there are also other factors to consider. Fire rate and reload time are two other metrics that will also be crucial depending on your playstyle. . Players who prefer keeping their distance may like weapons with high damage and slow fire rates, while the ones who like to get up in their enemies’ faces may favor guns with high fire rates and slightly less damage. 

There’s a weapon for every player  and every situation in Fortnite, so the following table should help you prepare that one layout to rule them all.

RarityWeaponDPSDamageFire RateMagazine SizeReload Time
CommonAssault Rİfle165305.5302.52 seconds
UncommonAssault Rİfle170.5315.5302.41 seconds
RareAssault Rİfle181.5335.5302.3 seconds
EpicAssault Rİfle192.5355.5302.18 seconds
LegendaryAssault Rİfle198365.5302.07 seconds
MythicSkye’s Assault Rifle222376302.0 seconds
CommonHeavy Assault Rifle135363.75253.08 seconds
UncommonHeavy Assault Rifle142.5383.75252.94 seconds
RareHeavy Assault Rifle150403.75252.8 seconds
EpicHeavy Assault Rifle157.5423.75252.66 seconds
LegendaryHeavy Assault Rifle165443.75252.52 seconds
MythicMeowscles’ Peow Peow Rifle180483.75252.5 seconds
CommonBurst Assault Rifle122.45313.95202.86 seconds
UncommonBurst Assault Rifle126.4323.95202.73 seconds
RareBurst Assault Rifle134.3343.95202.6 seconds
EpicBurst Assault Rifle142.2363.95202.47 seconds
LegendaryBurst Assault Rifle146.15373.95202.34 seconds
MythicOcean’s Burst Assault Rifle154393.95202.2 seconds
CommonInfantry Rifle14436482.5 seconds
UncommonInfantry Rifle15238482.4 seconds
RareInfantry Rifle16040482.3 seconds
EpicInfantry Rifle168424102.2 seconds
LegendaryInfantry Rifle176444102.1 seconds
RareSuppressed Assault Rifle165305.5302.3 seconds
EpicSuppressed Assault Rifle176325.5302.2 seconds
LegendarySuppressed Assault Rifle181.5335.5302.1 seconds
RareTactical Assault Rifle154227302.2 seconds
EpicTactical Assault Rifle161237302.1 seconds
LegendaryTactical Assault Rifle168247302 seconds
EpicThermal Scoped Assault Rifle64.836151.82.2 seconds
LegendaryThermal Scoped Assault Rifle66.637151.82.1 seconds
UncommonScoped Assault Rifle64321522.4 seconds
RareScoped Assault Rifle68341522.3 seconds
EpicScoped Assault Rifle72362022.2 seconds
LegendaryScoped Assault Rifle74372022.1 seconds
UncommonDrum Gun168218403.2 seconds
RareDrum Gun176228403.0 seconds
MythicMidas’ Drum Gun2502510402.7 seconds
MythicJules’ Drum Gun204248.5402.7 seconds
MythicShadow Midas’ Drum Gun204248.5402.7 seconds
RareStark Industries Energy Rifle162.8374.4153 seconds
EpicStark Industries Energy Rifle171.6394.4152.85 seconds
LegendaryStark Industries Energy Rifle180.4414.4152.7 seconds
CommonPump Shotgun58.8840.755.1 seconds
UncommonPump Shotgun64.4920.754.75 seconds
RarePump Shotgun701000.754.4 seconds
EpicPump Shotgun75.61080.754.05 seconds
LegendaryPump Shotgun81.21160.753.7 seconds
CommonTactical Shotgun108721.586.27 seconds
UncommonTactical Shotgun114761.585.99 seconds
RareTactical Shotgun120801.585.7 seconds
EpicTactical Shotgun126841.585.41 seconds
LegendaryTactical Shotgun132881.585.13 seconds
CommonCharge Shotgun71.4840.8544.7 seconds
UncommonCharge Shotgun74.8880.8544.5 seconds
RareCharge Shotgun79.05930.8544.3 seconds
EpicCharge Shotgun83.3980.8554.1 seconds
LegendaryCharge Shotgun86.71020.8553.9 seconds
CommonLever Action Shotgun88.993.60.9566.6 seconds
UncommonLever Action Shotgun93.298.10.9566.3 seconds
RareLever Action Shotgun98.3103.50.9566 seconds
EpicLever Action Shotgun103.5108.90.9565.7 seconds
LegendaryLever Action Shotgun108.6114.30.9565.4 seconds
EpicDragon’s Breath Shotgun152152144.3 seconds
LegendaryDragon’s Breath Shotgun160160144.1 seconds
EpicHeavy Shotgun7474175.9 seconds
LegendaryHeavy Shotgun7777175.6 seconds
CommonDrum Shotgun180454124.7 seconds
UncommonDrum Shotgun192484124.5 seconds
RareDrum Shotgun200504124.3 seconds
RareCombat Shotgun96.6571.785.3 seconds
EpicCombat Shotgun102601.785 seconds
LegendaryCombat Shotgun107.1631.784.7 seconds
EpicDouble Barrel Shotgun216.61141.922.8 seconds
LegendaryDouble Barrel Shotgun2281201.922.7 seconds
ExoticThe Dub2281201.922.7 seconds
CommonSubmachine Gun1761611302.31 seconds
UncommonSubmachine Gun1871711302.2 seconds
RareSubmachine Gun1981811302.1 seconds
EpicSubmachine Gun2091911352 seconds
LegendarySubmachine Gun2202011351.89 seconds
EpicCompact SMG2002010403.1 seconds
LegendaryCompact SMG2102110403 seconds
CommonSuppressed Submachine Gun156207.8302.1 seconds
UncommonSuppressed Submachine Gun163.8217.8302.1 seconds
RareSuppressed Submachine Gun171.6227.8302 seconds
EpicSuppressed Submachine Gun179.4237.8301.9 seconds
LegendarySuppressed Submachine Gun187.2247.8301.8 seconds
CommonRapid Fire SMG1951315201.65 seconds
UncommonRapid Fire SMG2101415201.58 seconds
RareRapid Fire SMG2251515201.5 seconds
EpicRapid Fire SMG2401615261.42 seconds
LegendaryRapid Fire SMG2551715261.32 seconds
CommonMachine Pistol2101514322.4 seconds
UncommonMachine Pistol2241614322.3 seconds
RareMachine Pistol2381714322.2 seconds
CommonBurst SMG72243242.5 seconds
UncommonBurst SMG75253242.4 seconds
RareBurst SMG78263242.2 seconds
UncommonTactical Submachine Gun162189252.2 seconds
RareTactical Submachine Gun171199252.1 seconds
EpicTactical Submachine Gun180209252 seconds
LegendaryTactical Submachine Gun189219251.9 seconds
CommonPistol162246.75161.54 seconds
UncommonPistol168.7256.75161.47 seconds
RarePistol175.5266.75161.4 seconds
MythicPistol189286.75161.33 seconds
LegendaryPistol195.7296.75161.26 seconds
RareSuppressed Pistol168.75256.75121.4 seconds
EpicSuppressed Pistol175.5266.75121.3 seconds
ExoticShadow Tracker195.75296.75161.3 seconds
EpicHand Cannon60750.872.09 seconds
LegendaryHand Cannon62.4780.871.98 seconds
RareDual Pistols154.6393.96183 seconds
EpicDual Pistols162.5413.96182.8 seconds
MythicDeadpool’s Hand Cannons111.09215.29182.2 seconds
UncommonSix Shooter17034562.4 seconds
RareSix Shooter18036562.3 seconds
EpicSix Shooter19038562.2 seconds
RareDual Supressed Pistols154.4393.96183 seconds
EpicDual Supressed Pistols162.4413.96182.8 seconds
LegendaryDual Supressed Pistols170.3433.96182.6 seconds
CommonRevolver81541.562.2 seconds
UncommonRevolver85.5571.562.1 seconds
RareRevolver90601.562 seconds
EpicRevolver94.5631.561.9 seconds
LegendaryRevolver99661.561.8 seconds
EpicScoped Revolver67.2421.662.1 seconds
LegendaryScoped Revolver70.4441.662 seconds
ExoticNight hawk70.4441.662 seconds
CommonBolt-Action Sniper Rifle31.4950.3313.3 seconds
UncommonBolt-Action Sniper Rifle331000.3313.15 seconds
RareBolt-Action Sniper Rifle34.71050.3313 seconds
EpicBolt-Action Sniper Rifle36.31100.3312.35 seconds
LegendaryBolt-Action Sniper Rifle38.31160.3312.5 seconds
UncommonHunting Rifle68.8860.811.9 seconds
RareHunting Rifle72.8910.811.8 seconds
EpicHunting Rifle76.8960.811.7 seconds
LegendaryHunting Rifle891000.811.6 seconds
EpicSuppressed Sniper Rifle31.25950.3311.9 seconds
LegendarySuppressed Sniper Rifle331000.3311.8 seconds
EpicHeavy Sniper Rifle421260.3314.3 seconds
LegendaryHeavy Sniper Rifle441320.3314.1 seconds
ExoticBoom Sniper Rifle7070154.1 seconds
UncommonSemi-Auto Sniper Rifle90751.2102.5 seconds
RareSemi-Auto Sniper Rifle93.6781.2102.3 seconds
ExoticStorm Scout76.5850.962.7 seconds
EpicStorm Scout Sniper Rifle72.98162.8 seconds
LegendaryStorm Scout Sniper Rifle76.58562.7 seconds
RareAutomatic Sniper Rifle160404163.8 seconds
EpicAutomatic Sniper Rifle168424163.6 seconds
LegendaryAutomatic Sniper Rifle176444163.4 seconds
UncommonLever Action Rifle88.993.60.9566.6 seconds
RareLever Action Rifle93.298.10.9566.3 seconds
EpicLever Action Rifle98.3103.50.9566 seconds
LegendaryLever Action Rifle103.5108.90.9565.7 seconds
MythicAmban Sniper Rifle5511012.4 seconds
CommonRocket Launcher52.5700.7514.68 seconds
UncommonRocket Launcher63.8850.7514.14 seconds
RareRocket Launcher751000.7513.6 seconds
EpicRocket Launcher86.31150.7513.06 seconds
LegendaryRocket Launcher97.51300.7512.52 seconds
RareGrenade Launcher7070163 seconds
EpicGrenade Launcher7474162.8 seconds
LegendaryGrenade Launcher7777162.7 seconds
ExoticThe Big Chill000.7562.7 seconds
UncommonSnowball Launcher53.25710.7563.2 seconds
RareSnowball Launcher56.25750.7563 seconds
EpicSnowball Launcher59.25790.7562.8 seconds
LegendarySnowball Launcher62.25830.7562.7 seconds
UncommonEgg Launcher6767163.2 seconds
RareEgg Launcher7070163 seconds
EpicEgg Launcher7474162.8 seconds
LegendaryEgg Launcher7777162.7 seconds
MythicKit’s Shockwave Launcher0062.7 seconds
EpicGuided Missile55.57412.4 seconds
LegendaryGuided Missile57.57712.2 seconds
EpicQuad Launcher8080144.7 seconds
LegendaryQuad Launcher8484144.5 seconds
EpicProximity Grenade Launcher43.55670.6523 seconds
LegendaryProximity Grenade Launcher45.5700.6522.8 seconds
RareLight Machine Gun2002581005 seconds
EpicLight Machine Gun2082681004.7 seconds
EpicMinigun24020124.7 seconds
LegendaryMinigun25221124.5 seconds
MythicBrutus’ Minigun25221124.5 seconds