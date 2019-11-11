You can earn Call of Duty: Modern Warfare loot today only by watching select Twitch streamers

Twitch drops are enabled once again for certain Call of Duty: Modern Warfare streams for today only in celebration of Veterans Day, Activision announced this morning.

Watching a pre-selected number of Twitch streamers, like DrDisRespect or Summit1g, on Nov. 11 can earn you either double XP or an exclusive calling card. Before that, though, you’ll need to get a Call of Duty account and link it to your Twitch account.

It’s all part of a partnership between the Call of Duty Endowment and popular streamers. The CoD Endowment is a charity organization that helps retired veterans find jobs once they return home from military service.

Watching any of the eligible streams for one hour will earn you 30 minutes of double XP in-game, and watching two hours earns you the “Ode to the Brave” animated calling card.

More information about the special event can be found on Activision’s blog. Here’s the full list of eligible Twitch streams: