EA to reportedly reveal new Skate 4, new Need for Speed, and FIFA 23 in July

EA would seem to be gearing up for a massive July as a new report claims the company will unveil a range of new titles during the month. According to a report by Tom Henderson via Exputer, EA will show Skate 4, Need For Speed, and FIFA all in July.

Fans have been waiting years to finally get a new Skate game and while early footage has leaked, if this is to be true, it will be the first big Skate 4 announcement to date.

In the Need for Speed department, the announcement is said to be taking place around the same time that FIFA’s will in the latter half of July.

According to Exputer’s report, this game will change things from the classic Need For Speed formula including a rumored character design style reminiscent of The Boondocks TV show. While nothing has been confirmed yet, the game is rumored to be titled Need For Speed: Unbound.

As previously reported, FIFA and EA are set to end their partnership in 2023, and as such, this will likely be the last FIFA game in the style of past titles. When EA does launch its own title in 2023 it will instead be called EA Sports FC.

Right now none of these claims have been confirmed, however, Henderson does have a positive track record as a modern gaming insider.

If they are to be correct, EA fans have a massive month in store.