CoD: Mobile season 8 update patch notes

The Blackout map has arrived with a bunch of other features.

Call of Duty: Mobile season eight’s content update is almost here. It will introduce a lot of new features to the game such as the Blackout map, weapons, modes, and more.

CoD: Mobile will be celebrating two years of global release on Oct. 1, so the new season has been themed around the 2nd-anniversary celebrations. Here are the complete patch notes for CoD: Mobile season eight.

Multiplayer

Map Updates

A visual overhaul has been implemented to the Crash map. Some optimizations to the graphics and performance have also been made.

New Scorestreak

Lightning Strike: It calls air strikes to three target locations on the map.

New Perk

Iron lungs: It extends the time a player can steady a sniper rifle’s scope when aiming down sights.

Battle Royale

New Map – Blackout

The large Blackout map from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is making its way to mobile devices in season eight.

Class Updates

Poltergeist

The on-screen visuals when a Poltergeist is nearby have been toned down.

The Active Camo warning distance has been increased from 35 to 40 meters after upgrading the Poltergeist.

The Active Camo activation time has been reduced from two to one seconds.

Trickster

The holographic effects from Trickster and Trickster decoys (from enemy point of view) has been removed.

Trap Master

Minor electrical effect to active Electrical Trip Wires has been added.

Spotter

The distance of winged enemies shown by the Fly Swatter has been significantly increased.

The Cluster Strike area radius has been increased from 14 to 18 meters.

Medic

The Medic is now able to boost Armor up to 200 for players with 150 Armor or higher.

Master Healer: Healing bonus and reduced time required to bring back knocked down allies has been increased from 15/35 to 25/40 percent.

Gameplay Updates

Enemies will now receive a direction warning when a player is close to them in the wingsuit state.

Wingsuit minimum descent speed has been adjusted.

The Smoke Grenade smokescreen duration from has been increased from 12 to 16.5 seconds.

Health System Update

The health system has been re-worked and now features Armor to provide additional HP.

The HP will now regenerate over time.

Equipped Armor provides additional HP. Unlike health, armor does not regenerate.

With this, the following armor items have been added: Armor Repair: Increases Armor by 50. Advanced Armor Repair: Increases Armor by 150. Kinetic Armor Overcharger: Increases Armor by 150, then provides an additional 50 Armor.



Weapon Updates

Color-coded quality has been removed from weapons.

Weapons now have three mod slots.

Existing weapon mods has been updated and new mods have been added.

The weapon drop rate has been increased.

Airdrop Updates

Arsenal airdrops have been added in addition to ordinary airdrops

Two Arsenal airdrops are guaranteed to provide customize weapons

Improved the output of ordinary airdrops

Backpack Updates

The base backpack capacity has been changed to four slots, which can be upgraded up to six or eight slots.

The stack limit of the three new armor repair items are 6/2/1.

Max ammo carrying capacity has been reduced. This doesn’t affect Backpack slots.

Vehicle Updates

The overall terrain of Blackout is relatively smooth. To improve the overall balance of vehicles on this map, the maximum speed of motorcycles, off-road vehicles and coupes has been reduced.

The durability of some vehicles has also been reduced.

Vehicle Mobility Updates

Helicopter The mini map displays the locations of the helicopters in real time, allowing players to more quickly determine helicopter positions. Activision hopes to help control the number of active helicopters with this change.

Wingsuit The horizontal speed and buoyancy of the Wingsuit has been reduced. This has been done to achieve a more realistic feeling while gliding.



Slide Updates

The camera while sliding has been optimized.

The slide distance will now change according to the slope and moving speed.

Other Improvements

A new quick-swap menu can now be accessed by long pressing the consumable/throwable buttons on the HUD.

The experience of picking up and discarding items has been improved.

The HUD has been optimized when driving vehicles.

The button to switch between auto and single firing mode has been removed.

To improve the drop-in experience, parachutes will no longer need to be opened manually.

New Base Weapons

M13

It’s an assault rifle with an extremely high fire rate and strong headshot multiplier.

R9-0

It’s a shotgun with a high capacity that can fire two barrels in a rapid succession before being pumped.

Ranked

Multiplayer and Battle Royale

The Grandmaster tier has been added to the tier list. Grandmaster is above Master and below Legendary.

The rate of rank points gained before reaching Grandmaster has been increased.

Legendary rank will include the top 5000.

The visuals for players ranked in the top 5000 have been improved.

More limited-time modes will also be available.

Balance Changes

Multiplayer weapon updates

Overall adjustments on Assault Rifles

The damage range and damage to arms has been decreased.

Activision has said that this was done to promote higher accuracy when using these weapons.

AS VAL (with 15 Round FMJ) The range has been adjusted from 15/50/75 to 25/38/75 meters. The damage has been adjusted from 46/45/39/34 to 48/44/35/30. The fire rate has been decreased from 300 to 200 percent. The vertical recoil has been slightly increased. The hit flinch has been slightly increased. The firing animation has been slightly increased. Activision has said that the short range performance has been significantly improved, while medium and long range performance has been slightly decreased. After this adjustment, the two – shot kill range is longer than Cr56 AMAX but will be more difficult to control.



Sniper and Marksman Rifles

The one-shot-kill range has been adjusted.

The hit flinch has been decreased.

Activision has said that these two classes of weapons have been given longer range to compensate for ADS sway when compared to assault rifles.

SKS The damage to arms has been increased from 48 to 54. The vertical recoil has been decreased slightly. The bullet spread has been decreased slightly. The hit flinch has been decreased. The range of motion during animation has been decreased. Activision said that these changes have been made to improve weapon control.

M21 EBR Range increased from 62 to 65 meters. Damage increased from 60/55 to 91/71. The vertical recoil has been decreased. The hit flinch has been decreased. It now has has the ability to two shot kill through walls.

XPR-50 The damage range has been adjusted from 62 to 50 meters. The vertical recoil has been decreased. The hit flinch has been decreased. It will now be able to kill in two shots hitting any part of the body. It will be able to kill with one shot to the head or chest with OWC Stopping Power Reload equipped.



Battle Royale weapon adjustments

Rytec AMR

Headshot multiplier increased from 2 to 3.75.

Headshot multiplier increased from 5.25 to 6.5 (25 × 59 mm Thermite Mag).

Base mag capacity increased from 15 to 25.

Mag capacity increased from 10 to 20 (Explosive/Thermite Mag).

ADS Time decreased from 25 to 15 percent (Explosive/Thermite Mag).

Slightly increased movement speed.

Slightly decreased weapon swap time from one to 0.8 seconds.

DLQ33

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.8 to 2.3.

Locus

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.5 to 2.2.

MK2

Headshot multiplier increased from 2 to 2.6

SP – R 208

Headshot multiplier decreased from 5 to 4.3 (.338 5 Round Reload).

Activision has adjusted the headshot multipliers of various weapons and attachments to bridge the gap between the power level of sniper rifles in BR.

HG40

Increased damage to arms from 26 to 28.

Increased damage to legs from: 23 to 24.

The damage to arms and legs has been increased to improve overall consistency, Activision said. After the adjustment, as long as the player hits the upper body with one shot, the target can be eliminated with four shots.

PDW57

Increased damage to head from 29 to 32.

Increased damage to chest from 27 to 29.

The damage to head and chest has been increased to bring the PDW57 up to speed with the current meta.

Other Adjustments

Increased movement speed when using Thermite or Molotov Cocktail (Lethal).

Decreased the sprinting speed bonus of Lightweight (Perk).

Increased Cluster Strike kill score from 15 to 25.

Increased EMP Systems kill score from 15 to 25.

Increased Napalm kill score from 10 to 40.

Increased Hawk X3 kill score from 20 to 25.

Other Optimizations

Premium weapon Camos will no longer upgrade over time.

Weapons with model changes can now be equipped with Gold, Platinum, Damascus, and Diamond Camos.

Cluster Strike has been re-worked. Missiles will now drop one by one instead of three at a time. The total number and duration of missiles remain unchanged.

Two new settings have been added: Shotgun hit reminder. When it’s switched on, it shows which parts of the body were hit. Damage display setting. When it’s switched on, it displays the damage values in Multiplayer and Battle Royale.



Slide Distance

The slide distance of a weapon is now tied to the move speed of the weapon. The faster the move speed, the longer the slide distance. For example, the slide distance when using the AMR (slowest) has been reduced from 4.37 to 4.17 meters, while the slide distance when using the Knife (fastest) has increased from 4.37 to 5.9 meters. All other weapons fall within this range. Activision hopes this change will improve weapon diversity while increasing the value of the movement speed attribute.

Some adjustments to improve sliding for slow-moving firearms have been implemented. Compared with the previous version, the average distance of the second slide will be farther now.

Players can now interrupt climbing by pulling the joystick down while climbing.

Rank Match Optimizations

Improved skill-based matchmaking when teamed up with four to five players.

The rank icons have been updated and the visuals when promoted to new rank have been improved.

The starting penalty for leaving Ranked matches has been increased to 80 points and doubled the compensation received by other players.

Bug Fixes