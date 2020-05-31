Call of Duty: Mobile’s season 7 is called Radioactive Agent

The new season will bring a lot of new content to the game.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season seven will be called Radioactive Agent, Activision revealed in a tweet earlier today. The new season will be coming out later this week.

The new season will bring a major update with a lot of new features to the game. Unlike past updates, Activision didn’t release a public test server for its new season this time. Hence, the complete list of new features coming in the season seven update hasn’t been revealed.

☢ Radioactive Agent ☢⁣

A new season is approaching!⁣

⁣

7️⃣ Season 7 is launching in #CODMobile next week!⁣ pic.twitter.com/V8Rzx0IWm2 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) May 31, 2020

Related: Call of Duty: Mobile to add new map called Tunisia

Call of Duty: Mobile has been teasing upcoming season seven content in its social accounts, however. A teaser revealed that the Gulag will be making its way into the game with the new season. Other features that have been revealed so far include a huge expansion to the battle royale map and a new CoD: Mobile exclusive map, Tunisia.

Related: Call of Duty: Mobile’s battle royale map set to receive huge expansion

An official release date hasn’t been revealed for the new season. Responding to a user’s query, the official CoD: Mobile Twitter account said that the update will be coming out somewhere around June 5. It also added that Activision doesn’t reveal the exact release time for updates this early in case there is a delay.