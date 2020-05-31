Call of Duty: Mobile’s battle royale map set to receive huge expansion

Call of Duty: Mobile’s battle royale map, called Isolated, is getting a huge expansion. As many as seven new locations are being added to the map.

Here is a comparison between the old and new battle royale map of Call of Duty: Mobile.

A lot of new locations have opened in the north of the map. Its size has nearly doubled. This is the first time since the release of the game that such a change has been made to the battle royale mode of the game.

Here is the complete list of new locations being added to the Call of Duty: Mobile map.

Black Market

Downtown

Frigid Wetland

Harbor

Heat

Sanitarium

Ski Town

The expanded battle royale map will likely be available early in June with the season seven update of the game. Season seven is also set to bring lots of other features to the game. Activision still hasn’t revealed much about the update. A new map, however, was teased, which appears to be the Gulag. The map will also likely arrive in Call of Duty: Mobile with the Season 7 update.