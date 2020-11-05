Call of Duty: Mobile’s first mythic weapon is here

Call of Duty: Mobile’s first mythic weapon is coming to the in-game store tomorrow, Activision announced today. It wasn’t revealed how much the Fennec – Ascended will cost, though.

The Fennec was released this season and is available in tier 21 of the battle pass. It has one of the highest fire rates of any weapon in the game and the weapon is highly customizable, which makes it effective for a variety of play styles.

✨🌠 Take advantage of the close, mid, and long range options while also enjoying the dynamic effects this weapon has to provide.



☝🏼 The very first Mythic Weapon is arriving and you don't want to miss it!



💫 The Fennec – Ascended will be hitting the #CODMobile store tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/g6BZDpXl9N — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) November 5, 2020

The weapon will likely be purchasable through COD points, which can only be obtained through real money. While this may be disappointing for free-to-play players, it is to be noted the mythic variant and the normal weapon will have the same statistics. The Fennec – Ascended, just like all other weapon skins in the game, only offer a cosmetic upgrade.

Call of Duty: Mobile is currently celebrating its anniversary season. The game turned a year old on Oct. 1 and the season will end on Nov. 10 at 7pm CT. The next season should begin 24 hours after this, although Activision hasn’t revealed any details about the new season.

The ongoing season 11 has been filled with events to celebrate the anniversary. It also introduced a new mode called Cranked to the game.