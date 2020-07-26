Call of Duty: Mobile is getting 2 popular Modern Warfare maps

Two more multiplayer maps from the Call of Duty universe are coming to mobile. Shipment and Terminal from the Modern Warfare franchise are playable in the Call of Duty: Mobile public test build (beta) which was released last Friday.

Terminal is a medium-sized map that is set at an airport. About half of it is inside the airport while the other half is in the open. The map is exactly the same to the one in Modern Warfare 2.

Image via Call of Duty Wiki

Shipment, on the other hand, is a very small map. Players can expect some fast-paced intense battles on the classic Modern Warfare map. The compact size of the map makes it suitable for only some game modes, such as Team Deathmatch. Other game modes may not be playable on it.

Related: Everything you need to know about the Gunsmith feature coming to Call of Duty: Mobile

Image via Call of Duty Wiki

The public test build is released for CODM ahead of a major update to test out the new features. All the features in the present public test build will likely release throughout the next season. The next season will begin on Aug. 6.

Related: Upcoming changes to CODM’s battle royale mode will make it more like Warzone

In addition to these two multiplayer maps, a lot of new stuff is coming to the game as well. This includes the Gunsmith feature that will give players the freedom of creating complicated loadouts suited to their playstyle. A lot of changes such as a new opening animation and more are coming to the battle royale mode of CoD: Mobile as well.