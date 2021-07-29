Kyogre is one of the strongest Legendary Pokémon in the game.

Despite what Kyorgre’s bulky style might make you think, Kyogre is an attack-focused Pokémon in Pokémon Go. It has 270 points in attack, 228 in defense and 205 in stamina. Still, the gap between its three stats is less wide than many other Legendary Pokémon, which makes it more versatile than most.

Since Kyogre is a Water-type Legendary Pokémon, it’s most efficient against Fire, Rock, and Ground-type enemies. Although other Mega-Pokémon can equal its strength, it’s currently the best Water-type Legendary in Pokémon Go.

Additionally, since the Water-type is one of the strongest in the game due to its large cover of weaknesses, it’s safe to say Kyogre is among the best Legendary Pokémon overall in the game.

Since its debut in Pokémon Go, Kyogre usually comes back at least once per year in five-star raids, depending on the game’s seasonal events. Its last return took place during the 2021 Pokémon Go Fest, returning for a few hours with the Frost Hours event, with a chromatic version available.

Here are the best movesets to use for Kyogre in Pokémon Go.

Best moveset for Kyogre in Pokémon Go

Although Kyogre only has the Water-type, it still has a moveset pool including moves of other types, such as Ice with Blizzard, and Electric moves like Thunder.

Their damage output is underwhelming compared to its Water-type moves, however, which reduces the number of choices you have in this aspect. Dragon Tail used to be a decent Quick Move, but it’s no longer possible to use with Kyogre.

Whether you’re going for PvP or PvE and for offensive or defensive use, the most optimal moveset for Kyogre is Waterfall as a Quick Attack and Hydro Pump as a Charge Attack. The Pokémon only has Waterfall as a quick move since Dragon Tail was deleted from its pool, so your choice is limited to the Charge Attack.

Hydro Pump is the Charge Attack with the highest damage output with 47.3 DPS. The other Water-type move, Surf, clocks in at 45.9, making Hydro Pump the best choice.

If you don’t have any TM to spare and your Kyogre only knows the Charge Attack Surf, the Pokémon remains highly effective and should serve you well.