Best gaming monitor for Xbox Series X

The days of old when console gaming was tied to your living room television are long gone. Now, with improved capabilities such as HDMI 2.1, high refresh rates, and low latency response times, the gaming monitor is not only a viable choice for console gamers, but might actually be a more convenient option.
The Xbox Series X has the power, most notably, to run video games at 4k resolutions at 120Hz refresh rates. For the average television, not only will this function usually not be possible, but the latency and picture quality might also be far less beneficial than that of the contemporary gaming monitor. This is why we’ve compiled a list of the best gaming monitors specifically for the Xbox Series X to suit users of all budgets.
GIGABYTE M28U 28″ 144Hz gaming monitor
Additionally, users of this monitor will be glad to know its an IPS design, which means it has a number of advantages over other screen types, such as an OLED: it can be viewed from wider angles, which is perfect for multiplayer situations, it has fast response times, and high color accuracy, which is perfect for seeing a game as the developers intended. As mentioned, its high price point of over $600 is the only downside to this monitor.
LG 27GN950-B Ultragear gaming monitor 27” UHD
That said, this monitor does not offer HDMI 2.1 compatibility, and instead opts for HDMI 2.0. This means, that while the 4k resolution and refresh rates are nice, it will lock the Xbox Series X at 30FPS when gaming at 4k resolutions. For such a high price point, this may be a deal-breaker for many.
LG 27GP950-B Ultragear gaming monitor
All of the benefits of the previous iteration of the monitor are present in this one as well. This extends to the 27inch screen, 1MS response time, HDR600 mode (up from HDR400), and a max refresh rate of 144Hz, which, while not usable being 120Hz when gaming at 4k on the Xbox Series X, can still be taken advantage of while streaming shows or playing games through a PC. Although, these benefits and their respective upgrades also increase the already steep price quite a bit.
MSI QHD Rapid-IPS Quantum DOT gaming monitor
Acer Nitro XV282K KVbmiipruzx
Not only this, but the Nitro also boasts 1MS response times with Freesync and G-sync compatibility. Freesync and G-sync, both functions belonging to AMD and NVIDIA, respectively, are solutions created to act as more efficient “v-sync” alternatives that don’t tax the GPU heavily. V-sync is the function in games that prevents screen tearing at the cost, usually, of great performance. Having both functions available is a big plus for gamers who want to squeeze as much performance and visual quality out of their gaming experience as they can get.
The Xbox Series X and its 4k capabilities are a testament to the modern era of gaming, but like most good things, it requires a little work to become functional. Almost all of these monitors will provide every player with low response times and high refresh rates needed for a quality 4k /120FPS gaming experience on the Xbox Series X, and those that don’t will get players to 1440p resolutions with stunning visual quality, and will do it for far cheaper than their 4k variants. Remember: HDMI 2.1 is required for 4k / 120FPS gaming on the Xbox Series X. HDMI 2.0 will only get you to 60 FPS in 4k resolutions!
