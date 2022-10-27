Sliding doors: Apex, Warzone headed in opposite directions, NICKMERCS says, and it’s bad news for CoD

It took Nicholas “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff a long time to ditch Warzone for Apex Legends. But the moment he did, the battle royale king was hooked immediately.

He admitted it’s prone to becoming a little stale from time to time. But, he believes Apex is in good hands and has a bright future—which is something he can’t say about Warzone.

“I’ve been reading a lot of things about Apex being doomed and shit, and I just don’t agree with any of it,” he said. “I think that Apex has consistently shown, as long as I’ve been here, that they’re constantly trying to go in a good direction. They’re making good changes.”

Image via Respawn Entertainment

The 31-year-old star listed examples, including new characters, maps, modes, before repeating his point that the developers are doing “a lot of really good things” compared to others.

Infinity Ward and Raven Software, the developers of Warzone, are the prime example of devs making mistakes, in his view.

“Like bro, take a look at CoD. Compare it to that,” the Twitch star said. “I mean, Warzone has been horrible for years to no avail. Horrible!”

It’s something he’s been complaining about for quite some time, and even though he gave it a whirl in August and was somewhat impressed with the new map, it wasn’t enough to win him back—and he thinks Warzone 2 won’t either.

“The future is not looking bright,” he added.

“Think about the game coming out. It looks really bad. It looks like they don’t know what they’re doing! I mean, hey, if it comes out and it’s great, then I’m wrong. But it doesn’t look great.”

NICKMERCS has doubled-down on his commitment to Apex throughout the year, especially now that he’s a pro player after being invited to the ALGS Pro League. And he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Warzone 2 releases on Nov. 16. There’s a good chance he’ll try it, but he isn’t convinced it’ll do enough to make waves and bring the franchise back to the soaring heights it was once at.