All Shiny Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s Raid Day

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 has arrived, and with it, Legendary Pokémon from across the series are returning to Raid Battles throughout all of day two.

Go Fest’s second day focuses heavily on Raids that feature some of the most powerful Pokémon currently in the game. Though day one’s hourly habitats will be returning, they will be accompanied by Raid themes that rotate every hour and feature various Legendary Pokémon of different types. These Legendary Pokémon returning in massive quantities mark Niantic’s tease of the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa coming to Pokémon Go in the near future.

All Legendary Pokémon in these Raids that were available in their Shiny forms will again appear as Shiny on day two. Like in normal Raids, Legendary Pokémon are not guaranteed to be Shiny, and it is currently unknown if the Shiny rates will be boosted.

However, Go Fest is not introducing any new Shiny Legendary Pokémon, which leaves many creatures from Sinnoh, Unova, and Kalos stuck in their normal colors. Mythical Pokémon will not be available in Raids either, so Shiny versions of them will be restricted to other events that will take place throughout the year.

Here is a complete list of the Legendary Pokémon that can be Shiny in Raids on Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s second day, as well as when they will appear in local time:

Wind Hour, 10am and 2pm:

Mewtwo

Ho-Oh

Latias

Latios

Regigigas

Giratina

Cresselia

Virizion

Lava Hour, 11am and 3pm:

Moltres

Entei

Regirock

Groudon

Heatran

Terrakion

Frost Hour, 12pm and 4pm:

Articuno

Suicune

Lugia

Regice

Kyogre

Thunder Hour, 1pm and 5pm: