Full Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Shiny list

Shiny Pokémon aren’t something exclusive to Pokémon Go Fest 2021, but Niantic has made sure that the event isn’t lacking in new variants for players to try and catch.
Not only are there 10 new Shiny Pokémon available during the event, which runs from July 17 and 18 from 10am to 6pm local time, but for ticketed players, their base Shiny encounter rates have been boosted. This applies to all Shiny Pokémon, too, not just the new ones being added for Go Fest.
Some new Pokémon, like Pop Star Pikachu and Rock Star Pikachu or Meloetta, won’t be available as shinies yet, but you can still try and collect some of the other, readily available ones. The boosted odds don’t guarantee players will encounter a shiny during their Go Fest experience, but it gives them a higher chance to do so.
If you plan on participating in Go Fest 2021, here are all of the Pokémon that have boosted spawn rates for Pokémon Go Fest 2021 and are also available as a shiny, and how to get them.
Shiny Pokémon available for Go Fest
New Shiny Pokémon
- Pikachu (Go Fest 2021 hat)
- Galarian Ponyta (Go Fest 2021 hat)
- Galarian Zigzagoon (Go Fest 2021 hat)
- Unown F
- Whismur
- Chimecho
- Audino
- Tympole
- Throh
- Sawk
General Shiny spawns
- Pikachu (Go Fest 2021 hat)
- Jigglypuff
- Whismur
- Chimecho
- Kricketot
- Audino
Shiny Egg Hatches (7km)
- Lapras
- Cleffa
- Igglybuff
- Whismur
- Kricketot
- Audino
- Tympole
- Deino
Boosted Incenses Shiny spawns
- Unown F
- Unown G
Habitat Shiny spawns
- Jungle
- Ekans
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Tangela
- Scyther
- Aipom
- Lotad
- Slakoth
- Chimchar
- Croagunk
- Snivy
- Desert Mountain
- Growlithe
- Alolan Geodude
- Skarmory
- Larvitar
- Aron
- Trapinch
- Skorupi
- Hippopotas
- Ferroseed
- Throh
- Ocean Beach
- Magikarp
- Dratini
- Chinchou
- Marill
- Carvanha
- Wailmer
- Swablu
- Feebas
- Tympole
- Alomomola
- Gyarados
- Sawk
- Cave
- Zubat
- Gligar
- Ralts
- Sableye
- Beldum
- Roggenrola
- Woobat
- Deino
- Absol
Shiny raids
- Galarian Ponyta (Go Fest 2021 hat)
- Galarian Zigzagoon (Go Fest 2021 hat)
- Deino