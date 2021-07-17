Full Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Shiny list

Shiny Pokémon aren’t something exclusive to Pokémon Go Fest 2021, but Niantic has made sure that the event isn’t lacking in new variants for players to try and catch.

Not only are there 10 new Shiny Pokémon available during the event, which runs from July 17 and 18 from 10am to 6pm local time, but for ticketed players, their base Shiny encounter rates have been boosted. This applies to all Shiny Pokémon, too, not just the new ones being added for Go Fest.

Some new Pokémon, like Pop Star Pikachu and Rock Star Pikachu or Meloetta, won’t be available as shinies yet, but you can still try and collect some of the other, readily available ones. The boosted odds don’t guarantee players will encounter a shiny during their Go Fest experience, but it gives them a higher chance to do so.

If you plan on participating in Go Fest 2021, here are all of the Pokémon that have boosted spawn rates for Pokémon Go Fest 2021 and are also available as a shiny, and how to get them.

Shiny Pokémon available for Go Fest

New Shiny Pokémon

Pikachu (Go Fest 2021 hat)

Galarian Ponyta (Go Fest 2021 hat)

Galarian Zigzagoon (Go Fest 2021 hat)

Unown F

Whismur

Chimecho

Audino

Tympole

Throh

Sawk

General Shiny spawns

Pikachu (Go Fest 2021 hat)

Jigglypuff

Whismur

Chimecho

Kricketot

Audino

Shiny Egg Hatches (7km)

Lapras

Cleffa

Igglybuff

Whismur

Kricketot

Audino

Tympole

Deino

Boosted Incenses Shiny spawns

Unown F

Unown G

Habitat Shiny spawns

Jungle Ekans Alolan Exeggutor Tangela Scyther Aipom Lotad Slakoth Chimchar Croagunk Snivy

Desert Mountain Growlithe Alolan Geodude Skarmory Larvitar Aron Trapinch Skorupi Hippopotas Ferroseed Throh

Ocean Beach Magikarp Dratini Chinchou Marill Carvanha Wailmer Swablu Feebas Tympole Alomomola Gyarados Sawk

Cave Zubat Gligar Ralts Sableye Beldum Roggenrola Woobat Deino Absol



Shiny raids