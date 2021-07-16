All Melody Pokémon event-exclusive Field and Special Research paths, tasks, and rewards for Pokémon Go Fest 2021

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is now underway, which means players will have a lot of new content to try and dance around with. Many moving parts will only be active for a limited time before being replaced by something else.

This year the event will run on July 17 and 18 from 10am to 6pm local time, with new bonuses and encounters, like Meloetta and other Pokémon wearing Meloetta-inspired hats.

Each day for Go Fest 2021 will focus on something specific. Day one will focus on hourly habitats, those special costumed Pokémon, and the Global Arena Challenges, while day two is going to be a special raid day, featuring every Legendary Pokémon that has ever been available in Pokémon Go.

Because of this divide, the event spawns, raids, and other bonuses are going to work a bit differently from the typical Pokémon Go event, while the Special Research is going to make you work for its bonuses. This includes adding in branching paths that will lead to different encounters after completing the research tasks.

So if you plan on participating in Go Fest 2021, here are all of the research tasks and rewards that will be live during the event, including the branching paths.

The Melody Pokémon Special Research

The Melody Pokémon page one

Earn a heart with your Buddy Pokémon One Incense

Use an Incense 50 Poké Balls

Catch 10 Pokémon 500 XP



Total Rewards: 500 Stardust, one Super Incubator, and 50 Poké Balls

The Melody Pokémon (Branched Choices) page two

Pikachu will dress up as a pop star for your show. You’ll encounter Pikachu Pop Star and hear special pop-inspired music during Pokémon Go Fest 2021. Choose Pikachu Pop Star!

Pikachu will dress up as a rock star for your show. You’ll encounter Pikachu Rock Star and hear special rock-inspired music during Pokémon Go Fest 2021. Choose Pikachu Rock Star!



The Melody Pokémon (Pikachu Rock Star/Pikachu Pop Star) page three

Hatch an Egg 25 Great Balls

Catch 20 Pokémon 500 Stardust

Take a Snapshot 500 XP



Total Rewards: 10 Razz Berries, Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star encounter, 10 Pinap Berries

The Melody Pokémon (Branched Choices) page four

Add Galarian Ponyta to your band! You’ll encounter a special costumed Galarian Ponyta. Choose Galarian Ponyta!

Add Galarian Zigzagoon to your band! You’ll encounter a special costumed Galarian Zigzagoon. Choose Galarian Zigzagoon!



The Melody Pokémon (Galarian Ponyta/Galarian Zigzagoon) page five

Use 15 berries to help catch a Pokémon 25 Poké Balls

Make three Curveball Throws 500 XP

Make three Nice Throws in a row 500 Stardust



Total Rewards: 10 Razz Berries, Galarian Ponyta (Go Fest 2021 hat) or Galarian Zigzagoon (Go Fest 2021 hat) encounter, and one Incense

The Melody Pokémon (Branched Choices) page six

Evolve your duo into a trio with Flygon! You’ll encounter a special costumed Flygon. Choose Flygon!

Evolve your duo into a trio with Gardevoir! You’ll encounter a special costumed Gardevoir. Choose Gardevoir!



The Melody Pokémon (Flygon/Gardevoir) page seven

Take a Snapshot One Incense

Walk 1km 500 XP

Use an Incense 20 Ultra Balls



Total Rewards: 500 Stardust, Flygon (Go Fest 2021 hat) or Gardevoir (Go Fest 2021 hat) encounter, and three Rare Candy

The Melody Pokémon page eight

Power up a Pokémon three times One Star Piece

Evolve three Pokémon Three Revives

Defeat two Team Go Rocket members Three Hyper Potions



Total Rewards: Three Max Potions, 20 Trapinch Candy or 20 Ralts Candy (depending on previous choices,) and three Max Revives

The Melody Pokémon page nine

Send three Gifts to Friends 30 Great Balls

Catch 15 different species of Pokémon 1,000 XP

Earn a heart with your Buddy Pokémon 1,000 Stardust



Total Rewards: Five Golden Razz Berries, one Incense, and five Silver Pinap Berries

The Melody Pokémon page 10

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon 1,000 XP

Catch 10 Pokémon 3,000 Stardust

Earn 5,000 Stardust 3,000 XP



Total Rewards: One Lucky Egg, a Meloetta encounter, and one Star Piece

The Melody Pokémon page 11

Take a Snapshot of Meloetta One Lure Module

Transfer 30 Pokémon 20 Meloetta Candy

Make a new Friend Three Rare Candy



Total Rewards: 10 Meloetta Stickers, Rock Star or Pop Star avatar pose (depending on previous choices,) and a Meloetta T-Shirt avatar item

Event-exclusive Field Research