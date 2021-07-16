All Melody Pokémon event-exclusive Field and Special Research paths, tasks, and rewards for Pokémon Go Fest 2021

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is now underway, which means players will have a lot of new content to try and dance around with. Many moving parts will only be active for a limited time before being replaced by something else.
This year the event will run on July 17 and 18 from 10am to 6pm local time, with new bonuses and encounters, like Meloetta and other Pokémon wearing Meloetta-inspired hats.
Each day for Go Fest 2021 will focus on something specific. Day one will focus on hourly habitats, those special costumed Pokémon, and the Global Arena Challenges, while day two is going to be a special raid day, featuring every Legendary Pokémon that has ever been available in Pokémon Go.
Because of this divide, the event spawns, raids, and other bonuses are going to work a bit differently from the typical Pokémon Go event, while the Special Research is going to make you work for its bonuses. This includes adding in branching paths that will lead to different encounters after completing the research tasks.
So if you plan on participating in Go Fest 2021, here are all of the research tasks and rewards that will be live during the event, including the branching paths.
The Melody Pokémon Special Research
The Melody Pokémon page one
- Earn a heart with your Buddy Pokémon
- One Incense
- Use an Incense
- 50 Poké Balls
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- 500 XP
Total Rewards: 500 Stardust, one Super Incubator, and 50 Poké Balls
The Melody Pokémon (Branched Choices) page two
- Pikachu will dress up as a pop star for your show. You’ll encounter Pikachu Pop Star and hear special pop-inspired music during Pokémon Go Fest 2021.
- Choose Pikachu Pop Star!
- Pikachu will dress up as a rock star for your show. You’ll encounter Pikachu Rock Star and hear special rock-inspired music during Pokémon Go Fest 2021.
- Choose Pikachu Rock Star!
The Melody Pokémon (Pikachu Rock Star/Pikachu Pop Star) page three
- Hatch an Egg
- 25 Great Balls
- Catch 20 Pokémon
- 500 Stardust
- Take a Snapshot
- 500 XP
Total Rewards: 10 Razz Berries, Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star encounter, 10 Pinap Berries
The Melody Pokémon (Branched Choices) page four
- Add Galarian Ponyta to your band! You’ll encounter a special costumed Galarian Ponyta.
- Choose Galarian Ponyta!
- Add Galarian Zigzagoon to your band! You’ll encounter a special costumed Galarian Zigzagoon.
- Choose Galarian Zigzagoon!
The Melody Pokémon (Galarian Ponyta/Galarian Zigzagoon) page five
- Use 15 berries to help catch a Pokémon
- 25 Poké Balls
- Make three Curveball Throws
- 500 XP
- Make three Nice Throws in a row
- 500 Stardust
Total Rewards: 10 Razz Berries, Galarian Ponyta (Go Fest 2021 hat) or Galarian Zigzagoon (Go Fest 2021 hat) encounter, and one Incense
The Melody Pokémon (Branched Choices) page six
- Evolve your duo into a trio with Flygon! You’ll encounter a special costumed Flygon.
- Choose Flygon!
- Evolve your duo into a trio with Gardevoir! You’ll encounter a special costumed Gardevoir.
- Choose Gardevoir!
The Melody Pokémon (Flygon/Gardevoir) page seven
- Take a Snapshot
- One Incense
- Walk 1km
- 500 XP
- Use an Incense
- 20 Ultra Balls
Total Rewards: 500 Stardust, Flygon (Go Fest 2021 hat) or Gardevoir (Go Fest 2021 hat) encounter, and three Rare Candy
The Melody Pokémon page eight
- Power up a Pokémon three times
- One Star Piece
- Evolve three Pokémon
- Three Revives
- Defeat two Team Go Rocket members
- Three Hyper Potions
Total Rewards: Three Max Potions, 20 Trapinch Candy or 20 Ralts Candy (depending on previous choices,) and three Max Revives
The Melody Pokémon page nine
- Send three Gifts to Friends
- 30 Great Balls
- Catch 15 different species of Pokémon
- 1,000 XP
- Earn a heart with your Buddy Pokémon
- 1,000 Stardust
Total Rewards: Five Golden Razz Berries, one Incense, and five Silver Pinap Berries
The Melody Pokémon page 10
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon
- 1,000 XP
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- 3,000 Stardust
- Earn 5,000 Stardust
- 3,000 XP
Total Rewards: One Lucky Egg, a Meloetta encounter, and one Star Piece
The Melody Pokémon page 11
- Take a Snapshot of Meloetta
- One Lure Module
- Transfer 30 Pokémon
- 20 Meloetta Candy
- Make a new Friend
- Three Rare Candy
Total Rewards: 10 Meloetta Stickers, Rock Star or Pop Star avatar pose (depending on previous choices,) and a Meloetta T-Shirt avatar item
Event-exclusive Field Research
- Catch five Pokémon
- 10 Poké Balls
- Catch 10 different species of Pokémon
- 1,000 Stardust
- Hatch an Egg
- 1,000 Stardust
- Spin five PokéStops or Gyms
- Pikachu encounter
- Walk 1km
- 1,000 Stardust