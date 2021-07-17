All Strange Rings Special Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go Fest 2021

A mischievous force is bringing legends to the event.

Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s second day is underway and all of the Raid Day content for the event is going live globally. The content includes a new set of rotating raid hours focused on specific Legendary Pokémon and a new Special Research.

Surprise! Day 2 of #PokemonGOFest2021 will feature a Special Research line for all Trainers! We’ve heard that this research might help to explain the appearance of Legendary Pokémon in raids on Day 2… — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 17, 2021

Day one focused on hourly habitats, Pokémon with special costumes, and the Global Arena Challenges, while day two includes every Legendary Pokémon that has ever been available in Pokémon Go‘s five-star raids.

Now, from 10am to 6pm local time on July 18, players can complete new Special Research based on the surprising appearance of Hoopa’s rings, which are bringing the Legendary Pokémon into the game. There’s also some Timed Research that will reward players for simply participating in raids throughout the day.

Related: All Melody Pokémon event-exclusive Field and Special Research paths, tasks, and rewards for Pokémon Go Fest 2021

Here are all of the Strange Rings Special Research and general Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s Raid Day if you plan on trying to capture all the legends or simply want to play with friends.

Strange Rings Special Research

Strange Rings page one

Transfer 20 Pokémon Five Max Potions

Take two snapshots Three Razz Berries

Battle in three raids

Total Rewards: 5,000 XP, one Lucky Egg, and 2,000 Stardust

Strange Rings page two

Win five raids Five Max Revives

Make five Great Throws Three Silver Pinap Berries

Catch 20 different species of Pokémon Five Max Potions



Total Rewards: 10,000 XP, three Silver Pinap Berries, and 3,000 Stardust

Go Fest 2021: Raid Day Timed Research

Timed Research page one

Battle in a raid 100 Stardust



Total Rewards: Three Max Potions, one Remote Raid Pass, and three Max Revives

Timed Research page two

Battle in a raid 100 Stardust



Total Rewards: Three Max Potions, one Remote Raid Pass, and three Max Revives

Timed Research page three

Battle in a raid 100 Stardust



Total Rewards: Three Max Potions, one Remote Raid Pass, and three Max Revives

Timed Research page four

Battle in a raid 100 Stardust



Total Rewards: Three Max Potions, one Remote Raid Pass, and three Max Revives

Timed Research page five

Battle in a raid 100 Stardust



Total Rewards: Three Max Potions, one Remote Raid Pass, and three Max Revives

Timed Research page six

Battle in a raid 100 Stardust



Total Rewards: Three Max Potions, one Remote Raid Pass, and three Max Revives

Timed Research page seven

Battle in a raid 100 Stardust



Total Rewards: Three Max Potions, one Remote Raid Pass, and three Max Revives

Timed Research page eight

Battle in a raid 100 Stardust



Total Rewards: Three Max Potions, one Remote Raid Pass, and three Max Revives

Players can also get the following bonuses during Raid Day: