All Strange Rings Special Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go Fest 2021

Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s second day is underway and all of the Raid Day content for the event is going live globally. The content includes a new set of rotating raid hours focused on specific Legendary Pokémon and a new Special Research.
Day one focused on hourly habitats, Pokémon with special costumes, and the Global Arena Challenges, while day two includes every Legendary Pokémon that has ever been available in Pokémon Go‘s five-star raids.
Now, from 10am to 6pm local time on July 18, players can complete new Special Research based on the surprising appearance of Hoopa’s rings, which are bringing the Legendary Pokémon into the game. There’s also some Timed Research that will reward players for simply participating in raids throughout the day.
Here are all of the Strange Rings Special Research and general Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s Raid Day if you plan on trying to capture all the legends or simply want to play with friends.
Strange Rings Special Research
Strange Rings page one
- Transfer 20 Pokémon
- Five Max Potions
- Take two snapshots
- Three Razz Berries
- Battle in three raids
Total Rewards: 5,000 XP, one Lucky Egg, and 2,000 Stardust
Strange Rings page two
- Win five raids
- Five Max Revives
- Make five Great Throws
- Three Silver Pinap Berries
- Catch 20 different species of Pokémon
- Five Max Potions
Total Rewards: 10,000 XP, three Silver Pinap Berries, and 3,000 Stardust
Go Fest 2021: Raid Day Timed Research
Timed Research page one
- Battle in a raid
- 100 Stardust
Total Rewards: Three Max Potions, one Remote Raid Pass, and three Max Revives
Timed Research page two
- Battle in a raid
- 100 Stardust
Total Rewards: Three Max Potions, one Remote Raid Pass, and three Max Revives
Timed Research page three
- Battle in a raid
- 100 Stardust
Total Rewards: Three Max Potions, one Remote Raid Pass, and three Max Revives
Timed Research page four
- Battle in a raid
- 100 Stardust
Total Rewards: Three Max Potions, one Remote Raid Pass, and three Max Revives
Timed Research page five
- Battle in a raid
- 100 Stardust
Total Rewards: Three Max Potions, one Remote Raid Pass, and three Max Revives
Timed Research page six
- Battle in a raid
- 100 Stardust
Total Rewards: Three Max Potions, one Remote Raid Pass, and three Max Revives
Timed Research page seven
- Battle in a raid
- 100 Stardust
Total Rewards: Three Max Potions, one Remote Raid Pass, and three Max Revives
Timed Research page eight
- Battle in a raid
- 100 Stardust
Total Rewards: Three Max Potions, one Remote Raid Pass, and three Max Revives
Players can also get the following bonuses during Raid Day:
- 10,000 XP for winning a Raid Battle
- Spin Gym Photo Discs to earn up to 10 Raid Passes
- Pick up an event bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes