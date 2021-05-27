All habitats and Pokémon spawns in 2021 Pokémon Go Fest

Niantic has prepared sweet celebrations for Pokémon Go fans around the world to enjoy with the upcoming Pokémon Go Fest, which will run on July 17 and 18. On top of multiple rewards, limited-time events will punctuate the two-day festival.

Players will be able to purchase a ticket for $5, which will be much less costly than previous Pokémon Go Fests. And even without a ticket, fans will be able to enjoy certain parts of the event for free.

Among the many festivities, hourly habitats will feature certain species of Pokémon. They’ll provide the chance to get some rare creatures and many candies to recharge and evolve already-discovered Pokémon. There will be four hourly habitats in total during this year’s event and they’ll rotate through the two days.

The hourly habitats will be an important part to complete all of the event’s rewards and challenges because each habitat will include Pokémon species that will be a part of the four Collection Challenges.

Here are all the hourly habitats and Pokémon spawns for Pokémon Go Fest 2021.

All habitats and Pokémon spawns for 2021 Pokémon Go Fest

General spawns

Jungle: Scyther, Aipom, Froakie, and more.

Desert Mountain: Skarmory, Shieldon, Hippopotas, and more.

Ocean Beach: Dratini, Swablu, Alomomola, and more.

Cave: Roggenrola, Galarian Stunfisk, Deino, and more.

Incense

Jungle: Unown F, Unown G, Ludicolo, Chatot, Leafeon, and Serperior.

Desert Mountain: Flareon, Unown F, Unown G, Tyranitar, Flygon, and Throh.

Ocean Beach: Gyarados, Vaporeon, Azumarill, Unown F, Unown G, and Sawk.

Cave: Umbreon, Unown F, Unown G, Gardevoir, Absol, and Galvantula.

The shiny versions of the Pokémon species that are attracted by Incense will also have an increased chance to appear. You’ll have an even better chance of encountering a shiny on Saturday, July 17. Some of these Pokémon include Unown F, Throh, and Sawk, who will all make their debut as shiny in the game during the event.

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 will run on July 17 and 18 from 10am to 6pm local time.