All event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards in the Pokémon Go Kanto Celebration event

It isn't the Kanto Tour, but it is close enough.

The Kanto Celebration event is now live following the end of Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto, bringing with it new research, content, and some extended time to finish tasks form the one-day event that just finished.

Set to run from Feb. 21 to 27, the event offers players a way to encounter Pokémon originally found in Kanto at an increased rate and provides an extension for the Kanto Tour’s Collection Challenges.

There will also be some new Field Research to make up for the lack of rotating habitats, which will help players encounter many of the rarer Pokémon required to complete those Collection Challenges. Here is everything you need to know about the event-exclusive Field Research and how to complete it.

Event-exclusive Field Research

Catch three Pokémon Diglett encounter Magnemite encounter Doduo encounter

Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts Nidoran♀ encounter Nidoran♂ encounter Zubat encounter Venonat encounter

Earn three Hearts with your Buddy Clefairy encounter Jigglypuff encounter

Hatch an egg Omanyte encounter Kabuto encounter

Transfer six Pokémon Magikarp encounter

Win a Raid Snorlax encounter



There is a separate set of Today’s View Field Research that is also live during the event, so you have plenty to get done before Feb. 27.