All Today’s View Field Research tasks and rewards in the Pokémon Go Kanto Celebration event

With the conclusion of the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto, the follow-up Kanto Celebration event is getting ready to begin.
Set to run from Feb. 21 to 27, players will still be encountering Pokémon originally found in Kanto at an increased rate. This event provides an extension for the Kanto Tour’s Collection Challenges.
There will also be some new Field Research to make up for the lack of rotating habitats, which will help players encounter many of the rarer Pokémon required to complete those Collection Challenges. Here’s everything you need to know about the Field Research and how to complete it.
Today’s View Field Research
Kanto Celebration Event page one
- Power up Pokémon five times
- Paras encounter
- Transfer six Pokémon
- Geodude encounter
- Catch 20 Pokémon
- Rhyhorn encounter
Total rewards: Onix Encounter, three Razz Berries, and 40 Venusaur Mega Energy
Kanto Celebration Event page two
- Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts
- Ekans encounter
- Catch two Shadow Pokémon
- Drowzee encounter
- Catch 20 Pokémon
- Koffin encounter
Total rewards: Grimer encounter, 1,000 XP, and 40 Charizard Mega Energy
Kanto Celebration Event page three
- Take a snapshot of a Water-type Pokémon
- Staryu encounter
- Catch 20 Water-type Pokémon
- Shellder encounter
- Catch 25 Pokémon
- Tentacool encounter
Total rewards: Omanyte encounter, three Pinap Berries, and 40 Blastoise Mega Energy
Kanto Celebration Event page four
- Power up a Pokémon 10 times
- Porygon encounter
- Send three Gifts to friends
- Jynx encounter
- Catch 25 Pokémon
- Eevee encounter
Total rewards: Aerodactyl encounter, 2,500 XP, and one Rare Candy