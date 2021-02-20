All Today’s View Field Research tasks and rewards in the Pokémon Go Kanto Celebration event

This is a nice way to keep the content rolling.

With the conclusion of the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto, the follow-up Kanto Celebration event is getting ready to begin.

Set to run from Feb. 21 to 27, players will still be encountering Pokémon originally found in Kanto at an increased rate. This event provides an extension for the Kanto Tour’s Collection Challenges.

There will also be some new Field Research to make up for the lack of rotating habitats, which will help players encounter many of the rarer Pokémon required to complete those Collection Challenges. Here’s everything you need to know about the Field Research and how to complete it.

Today’s View Field Research

Kanto Celebration Event page one

Power up Pokémon five times Paras encounter

Transfer six Pokémon Geodude encounter

Catch 20 Pokémon Rhyhorn encounter



Total rewards: Onix Encounter, three Razz Berries, and 40 Venusaur Mega Energy

Kanto Celebration Event page two

Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts Ekans encounter

Catch two Shadow Pokémon Drowzee encounter

Catch 20 Pokémon Koffin encounter



Total rewards: Grimer encounter, 1,000 XP, and 40 Charizard Mega Energy

Kanto Celebration Event page three

Take a snapshot of a Water-type Pokémon Staryu encounter

Catch 20 Water-type Pokémon Shellder encounter

Catch 25 Pokémon Tentacool encounter



Total rewards: Omanyte encounter, three Pinap Berries, and 40 Blastoise Mega Energy

Kanto Celebration Event page four

Power up a Pokémon 10 times Porygon encounter

Send three Gifts to friends Jynx encounter

Catch 25 Pokémon Eevee encounter



Total rewards: Aerodactyl encounter, 2,500 XP, and one Rare Candy