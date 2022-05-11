Activision reveals details on Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, codenamed Project Aurora

Activision officially revealed its upcoming Call of Duty battle royale project for mobile, codenamed Project Aurora, in a new blog post today.

The mobile version of Warzone is aiming to bring the CoD battle royale experience to mobile phones everywhere, akin to how PUBG New State, and soon Apex Legends Mobile, brought popular PC and console games to phones to massive success.

“You may have heard whispers about Project Aurora already in the depths of Reddit or through speculation on YouTube, but we haven’t officially revealed anything yet,” the team behind the project said. “The game is still in development, and we are in the midst of our first gameplay test in the Project Aurora Closed Alpha. The Closed Alpha is limited in size and with it we are looking to simply start to improve tuning, stress test matches, identify and fix bugs, as well as collect feedback and insights on all aspects of the game as new features come online.”

In a Q&A that followed, the team revealed that the closed alpha is available to “a limited number of participants via direct invitation” but they will “be opening things up and adding more players throughout the Closed Alpha phase and beyond as we achieve development milestones.”

Basically, Project Aurora, or Warzone Mobile, is still in the very early stages of development. But the team said that its mission with the new title “is to bring friends, families, and people around the world together in a global community of diverse players with a fast-paced, precise, and high-quality Battle Royale action experience that delivers a fresh new way to play.”

“We are hard at work creating the very best experience for players around the world and are excited to be able to share in this journey with you, so stay tuned to addition updates here,” the blog post reads.