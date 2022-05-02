Wizards of the Coast unveils Pride Across the Multiverse MTG Secret Lair drop

The new Secret Lair drop is one way to grab exciting new artwork while supporting an excellent organization.

Wizards of the Coast has announced the Pride Across the Multiverse Secret Lair drop, celebrating the LGBTQIA2S+ community with new artwork for eight Magic: The Gathering cards.

The Pride Across the Multiverse Secret Lair drop is designed as a “celebration of the LGBTQIA2S+ community’s relentless creativity.” Fifty percent of each set purchase will be donated to The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth.

From igniting spark to blazing sun, our Pride will illuminate every plane. ✨ Featuring LGBTQIA2S+ artists, 50% of each Pride Across the Multiverse purchase will be donated directly to The @TrevorProject. Preorder May 4!



“Pride Across the Multiverse is a celebration and reflection of how far we’ve come, what it took to get here, and what still lies ahead,” art director Stephanie Cheung said in a blog post. “From the start, we wanted this Secret Lair to celebrate the LGBTQIA2S+ community’s relentless creativity. There was no way this collection of eight cards would represent EVERY aspect of the community, but we wanted to honor the hope and joy found in our multifaceted identities. It is our hope that people find some part of their own unique selves reflected in these cards.”

Each card includes new artwork from an LGBTQIA2S+ artist and adds an exciting and inclusive twist on popular MTG cards. Here are the updated cards in the Pride Across the Multiverse drop:

1x Borderless Alesha, Who Smiles at Death

1x Borderless Bearscape

1x Borderless Collective Voyage

1x Borderless Heartbeat of Spring

1x Borderless Mana Confluence

1x Borderless Savor the Moment

1x Borderless Sol Ring

1x Borderless Triumphant Reckoning

Fans can purchase the non-foil version of this drop for $39.99 or the foil version for $49.99. The set will be available for pre-order on May 4 and will be shipped in a unique rainbow foil box.