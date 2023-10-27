Where to find MTG Neon Ink, Jurassic World, and Special Guest Lost Caverns of Ixalan cards

Pull the best collector cards from the Lost Caverns of Ixalan set.

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Standard-legal set will contain several types of Magic: The Gathering chase cards, from a Neon Ink Cavern of Souls to Special Guest and Jurassic World cards.

Wizards of the Coast is changing booster packs up in 2024, but before Draft and Set boosters get mashed together, Lost Caverns of Ixalan (LCI) will feature a variety of chase cards in Set and Collector booster packs. Bonus sheets and serialized chase cards are taking a break in the Standard-legal set.

But fear not collectors as the Neon Ink treatment that was first introduced through Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty returns in LCI on two highly sought-after MTG reprints. Dinosaur fans can score Jurassic World Universe Beyond legal cards, and Special Guest cards are showing up in The List slot.

Neon Ink Lost Caverns of Ixalan cards

Mana Crypt. Image via WotC Cavern of Souls. Image via WotC

Both Cavern of Souls and Mana Crypt are getting the Neon Ink Cosmium treatment in LCI. Mana Crypt is not legal to play in Standard, but Cavern of Souls is. Each card has six Neon Ink variants, for a total of 12 variants with each having less than a one percent chance of showing up in a Collector booster pack.

Variant colors are White, Blue, Black, Red, and Green for the five MTG colors. And Purple was added to represent colorless. Collectors seeking these Neon Ink reprints can potentially grab the Cavern of Souls yellow variant at local game stores as it is a store promo card for LCI.

Jurassic World cards in Lost Caverns of Ixalan

Indominus Rex, Alpha. Image via WotC Jurassic Park. Image via WotC

Considered a “booster insert,” per WotC, Jurassic World cards will show up in both Set and Collector booster packs. There are a total of 26 possible Jurassic World MTG cards to score within the LCI set, of which six are lands. And each card has a rarity of Rare.

Finding a Jurassic World Universes Beyond card in a Set booster pack will occur around one in 12 times while Collector boosters guarantee at least one in every pack. The cards aren’t Standard-legal and can be played through Eternal formats like Commander, Legacy, and Vintage.

Chase versions of the Jurassic World Universes Beyond cards are found on 19 of the 20 non-land cards with a special emblem, exclusively found in Collector booster packs. And the pull rate is less than one percent.

The Jurassic World MTG cards will also appear in the bundles. Collectors can find one non-foil card in the regular bundle and a foil Jurassic World card in the gift bundle.

Special Guest cards in Lost Caverns of Ixalan

Lord of Atlantis LCI Special Guest. Image via WotC Thrasios, Triton Hero LCI Special Guest. Image via WotC

Appearing only in Set and Collector boosters from the LCI set are Special Guest cards. There are 18 in total, all of which are MTG reprints that are legal to play in their respective formats. All Special Guest cards will feature new art and the borderless frame treatment.

Collectors can find a non-foil Special Guest in The List slot through Set booster packs (pull rates unknown at the time of writing). The Special Guest cards will also appear in Collector booster packs, with Rare and Mythic Rare cards having around an eight percent pull rate.

Card lists of all Jurassic World and Special Guest cards will get added once the Lost Caverns of Ixalan spoiler season ends. Prerelease events for LCI begin on Nov. 10, followed by a global launch on Nov. 17.

