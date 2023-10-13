MTG Lost Caverns of Ixalan release dates and preorder prices

Wizards of the Coast returns to the plane of Ixalan in the second Magic: The Gathering set of the Omenpath Arc through The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, which is also the final Standard-legal set of 2023.

Dinosaurs, vampires, pirates, and even merfolk are the typal archetypes supported in the upcoming MTG Standard-legal The Lost Caverns of Ixalan (LCI) set. The final set of 2023 is the second in the Omenpath Arc, which takes place after the events of the Phyrexian invasion and March of the Machine.

Dot Esports can confirm the LCI set will contain around 291 regular cards.

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan set will also contain Jurassic World MTG cards, in which players can collect all of the 26 Universes Beyond cards. Players can score MTG promos like Dragonlord Atarka, Dramatic Reversal, Path of Ancestry, and Beast Whisper through LCI event play. And, on top of everything else, the Neon booster fun treatment last seen in NEO will be returning through the upcoming Standard-legal set too.

All MTG The Lost Caverns of Ixalan release dates

Image via Wizards of the Coast

Players can start playing and getting their hands on LCI cards starting with prerelease events from Nov. 10. A global launch of the Standard-legal set is scheduled for Nov. 17.

Prerelease: Nov. 10

Global launch: Nov. 17

Open House: Nov. 17 to 19

Commander Nights: Nov. 20 to Feb. 1

Store Championship: Dec. 2 to 10

Commander Party: Dec. 15 to 17

Related MTG Legendary Dinosaur Ghalta stomps through Lost Caverns of Ixalan

All early preorder prices for MTG The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

Image via WotC

There are four Commander Precon decks getting released with the LCI set and there are no Jumpstart booster packs. Bundles, along with the three types of MTG booster packs are also available for preorder.

All preorder MTG The Lost Caverns of Ixalan prices are based on preorder sales through Amazon and are subject to change.

LCI Draft booster box : Around $130

: Around $130 LCI set booster box : Around $130

: Around $130 LCI collector booster box : Around $245

: Around $245 LCI bundle: Around $37

Around $37 LCI gift bundle : Around $65

: Around $65 LCI Commander Precon decks : Around $35 for each at the time of writing on Oct. 12

: Around $35 for each at the time of writing on Oct. 12 LCI collector booster packs : Around $20

: Around $20 LCI Commander Precon bundle: Around $155

Additional MTG The Lost Caverns of Ixalan information will get added upon getting released by WotC. Prices of preorder products will also get updated closer to the set’s launch.

Related MTG Legendary transforming creatures return in Lost Caverns of Ixalan

About the author