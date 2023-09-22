Stunning MTG Lost Caverns of Ixalan spoilers tap into Meso-inspired artistic themes

Wizards of the Coast has stepped back in time for the Lost Caverns of Ixalan set, showcasing Magic: The Gathering spoilers that have Meso and South American-inspired artistic themes as a new booster fun treatment at MagicCon Vegas on Sept. 22.

The release of Lost Caverns of Ixalan (LCI), which will take place in November, will feature a new booster fun treatment that uses neon color treatments and Meso-inspired artistic themes. The upcoming Standard-legal MTG set focuses on dinosaurs, along with vampires and merfolk, as players get to experience new locations on the infamous Ixalan plane. Multiple LCI spoilers that dropped at MagicCon showed off the new booster fun treatments on Lands and an Artifact.

Full art Basic Lands Ixalan spoilers

Included in the Lost Caverns of Ixalan set are five full-art Basic Lands that feature stunning artwork that captures the Meso-style themes.

Full-art Plains | Image via WotC Full-art Island | Image vai WotC Full-art Swamp | Image via WotC Full-art Mountain | Image via WotC Full-art Forest | Image via WotC

Plains: Illustrated by Olga Tereshenko

Island: Illustrated by WFlemming Illustration

Swamp: Illustrated by Elektrodeko

Mountain: Illustrated by BEMOCS

Forest: Illustrated by Matteo Bassini

Neon Lost Caverns of Ixalan spoilers

Featured during the MagicCon Vegas panel were reprints of Cavern of Soul and Mana Crypt. Both had neon treatments that showcased seven color variants.

Cavern of Souls

Cavern of Souls | Image via WotC Cavern of Souls | Image via WotC Cavern of Souls | Image via WotC Cavern of Souls | Image via WotC Cavern of Souls | Image via WotC Cavern of Souls | Image via WotC Cavern of Souls | Image via WotC

Mana Crypt

Mana Crypt | Image via WotC Mana Crypt | Image via WotC Mana Crypt | Image via WotC Mana Crypt | Image via WotC Mana Crypt | Image via WotC Mana Crypt | Image via WotC Mana Crypt | Image via WotC

Borderless Meso-art Ixalan spoilers

Some borderless LCI cards will feature Meso-art. Only one was revealed at MagicCon Vegas: The Skillspore Nexus.

The Skullspore Nexus

The borderless artwork featured on The Skullspore Nexus was illustrated by Monica Robles Corzo.

The Skullspore Nexus borderless | Image via WotC

Mana cost : 6GG

: 6GG Type : Legendary Artifact

: Legendary Artifact Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Cost ability : This spell costs “X” less to cast, where “X” is the greatest power among creatures you control

: This spell costs “X” less to cast, where “X” is the greatest power among creatures you control Passive ability : Whenever one or more non-token creatures you control die, create a Green fungus dinosaur creature token with base power and toughness each equal to the total power of those creatures

: Whenever one or more non-token creatures you control die, create a Green fungus dinosaur creature token with base power and toughness each equal to the total power of those creatures Activated ability: Pay two and Tap—Double target creature’s power unit end of the turn

Collectors and players can start cracking packs through the Nov. 17 global release of Lost Caverns of Ixalan.

