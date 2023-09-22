Stunning MTG Lost Caverns of Ixalan spoilers tap into Meso-inspired artistic themes

Wizards of the Coast has stepped back in time for the Lost Caverns of Ixalan set, showcasing Magic: The Gathering spoilers that have Meso and South American-inspired artistic themes as a new booster fun treatment at MagicCon Vegas on Sept. 22.
The release of Lost Caverns of Ixalan (LCI), which will take place in November, will feature a new booster fun treatment that uses neon color treatments and Meso-inspired artistic themes. The upcoming Standard-legal MTG set focuses on dinosaurs, along with vampires and merfolk, as players get to experience new locations on the infamous Ixalan plane. Multiple LCI spoilers that dropped at MagicCon showed off the new booster fun treatments on Lands and an Artifact.
Full art Basic Lands Ixalan spoilers
Included in the Lost Caverns of Ixalan set are five full-art Basic Lands that feature stunning artwork that captures the Meso-style themes.
- Plains: Illustrated by Olga Tereshenko
- Island: Illustrated by WFlemming Illustration
- Swamp: Illustrated by Elektrodeko
- Mountain: Illustrated by BEMOCS
- Forest: Illustrated by Matteo Bassini
Neon Lost Caverns of Ixalan spoilers
Featured during the MagicCon Vegas panel were reprints of Cavern of Soul and Mana Crypt. Both had neon treatments that showcased seven color variants.
Cavern of Souls
Mana Crypt
Borderless Meso-art Ixalan spoilers
Some borderless LCI cards will feature Meso-art. Only one was revealed at MagicCon Vegas: The Skillspore Nexus.
The Skullspore Nexus
The borderless artwork featured on The Skullspore Nexus was illustrated by Monica Robles Corzo.
- Mana cost: 6GG
- Type: Legendary Artifact
- Rarity: Mythic Rare
- Cost ability: This spell costs “X” less to cast, where “X” is the greatest power among creatures you control
- Passive ability: Whenever one or more non-token creatures you control die, create a Green fungus dinosaur creature token with base power and toughness each equal to the total power of those creatures
- Activated ability: Pay two and Tap—Double target creature’s power unit end of the turn
Collectors and players can start cracking packs through the Nov. 17 global release of Lost Caverns of Ixalan.