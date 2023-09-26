MTG Jurassic World slot in Lost Caverns of Ixalan collector booster may include lands

Getting a Land over a Rare Universes Beyond card could turn into a feels-bad moment, depending on the Land.

The release of Magic: The Gathering’s next Standard set, Lost Caverns of Ixalan will contain Universes Beyond Jurassic World cards, with the collectors’ booster slot containing a Rare or Land from the 26 possible cards.

A first look at Jurassic World cards within the Lost Caverns of Ixalan set dropped during MagicCon Vegas. Much like the Transformer cards in The Brothers’ War last year, the upcoming Ixalan Standard-legal set will include 26 Universes Beyond Jurassic World cards. All cards are legal to play in Eternal formats, not Standard. Two of the 26 cards were revealed during the 2023 Magic World Championship, showcasing Ian Malcolm and the dinosaur mutant Indominus Rex, Alpha.

Ian Malcolm, Chaotician | Image via WotC Indominus Rex, Alpha | Image via WotC

But the Universes Beyond Jurassic World set may also contain lands, according to WPN. A full list of contents for Lost Caverns of Ixalan collector booster packs has the Jurassic World slot listed as “one traditional foil card (Rare or Land).” The only Land spoiled within the Universes Beyond set is on the backside of a transformed Jurassic World card with an unfinished name of “Welcome to…”

Jurassic Park | Image via WotC

A legendary Land isn’t the same as a basic Land, and can oftentimes outscale the value of other Rare cards on the secondary market. Only 2.5 cards from the possible 26 Jurassic World cards have been revealed at the time of writing, so it’s hard to say whether including Lands in the collector’s booster slot of Lost Caverns of Ixalan is a good idea or a bad one.

Players can start cracking Lost Caverns of Ixalan collector booster packs for Jurassic World cards through the Nov. 17 global launch.

