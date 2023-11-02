Wizards of the Coast has packed four Magic: The Gathering Commander Precon decks into the Lost Caverns of Ixalan set, showcasing Typal-themed builds in either two or three colors.

Commander players who enjoy Typal themes are in for a treat through the four Lost Caverns of Ixalan (LIC) preconstructed decks. What makes these Commander Precons special, in my opinion, is the creature types that are featured. Vampires are my jam, along with Merfolk. And there’s even Dinosaurs and Pirates, too.

Contained within each LIC Commander deck are pieces like the life counter and tokens, along with foil commanders and a collector booster sample pack.

One preconstructed 100-card Commander deck

Two traditional foil MTG commanders (new cards)

Eight non-foil Rare cards (new cards)

90 non-foil reprints and new cards, including basic lands

One foil-etched display commander on thick cardstock

One LCI collector booster sample pack

10 double-faced tokens

One cardboard deck box

One spindown life counter

All LIC Commander Precon decks

Wrapping up the LCI spoiler season was the reveal of each decklist for the Commander preconstructed decks. Each 100-card deck contained reprints and new Magic cards, along with a face commander and a secondary commander.

From vampires adding demons to their résumés and dinosaurs stomping opponents, here are the four Commander Precon decks in Lost Caverns of Ixalan.

Ahoy Mateys LIC Commander Precon deck

Ahoy Mateys. Image via WotC Admiral Brass, Unsinkabl. Image via WotC

The Ahoy Mateys Commander deck in LIC is in the MTG colors UBR (Blue, Black, and Red), with the face commander Admiral Brass, Unsinkable. Themes within the preconstructed deck include Treasures, along with reanimation. And the deck is about pirates.

Admiral Brass, Unsinkable is a five-cost Mythic Rare within the Ahoy Mateys Commander Precon, milling four cards upon entering the battlefield. The human pirate then capitalizes on creatures in the graveyard with the Pirate type, returning one to the battlefield at the beginning of combat during your turn with base power and toughness of 4/4, Haste, and a Finality counter on it.

The Ahoy Mateys Commander deck has a preorder price of around $38.

Blood Rites LIC Commander Precon deck

Blood Rites. Image via WotC Clavileño, First of the Blessed. Image via WotC

Showcasing the Vampire creature type is the Blood Rites Commander deck in LIC. The Precon is in the MTG colors WB (White and Black) and the face commander is Clavileño, First of the Blessed.

The three-drop Mythic Rare synergizes with the Demon creature type, creating a unique mashup of vampires and demons. Clavileño, First of the Blessed may only have baseline stats of 2/2, but the vampire cleric can add the Demon type to attacking vampires. And when those vampires with the Demon type die, they turn into tapped 4/3 vampire demon tokens with Flying.

The Blood Rites Commander deck has a preorder price of around $38.

Explorers of the Deep LIC Commander Precon deck

Explorers of the Deep. Image via WotC Hakbal of the Surging Soul. Image via WotC

Much like the Blood Rites Commander deck, Explorers of the Deep is a two-color Precon with a Merfolk typal theme. Featuring the MTG colors GU (Green and Blue), the LIC Precon leans into the Explore mechanic in conjunction with +1/+1 counters. The face commander for Explorers of the Deep is Hakbal of the Surging Soul.

Explore is a main mechanic on Hakbal of the Surging Soul, with each Merfolk you control Exploring at the beginning of combat on your turn. As an added bonus, the Merfolk scout provides ramp through extra land drops or card draw if a land isn’t available.

The Explorers of the Deep Commander deck has a preorder price of around $38.

Veloci-Ramp-Tor LIC Commander Precon deck

Veloci-Ramp-Tor. Image via WotC Pantlaza, Sun-Favored. Image via WotC

Veloci-Ramp-Tor, as the name suggests, is a Dinosaur typal commander deck. Its face commander is Pantlaza, Sun-Favored in the MTG colors RGW (Red, Green, and White).

Pantlaza, Sun-Favored is a five-drop Mythic Rare that uses the Discover mechanic. Upon entering the battlefield or when another dinosaur ETBs under your control, you may Discover “X,” where “X” is that creature’s toughness. Sadly, the powerful ability can only trigger once per turn.

The Veloci-Ramp-Tor Commander deck has a preorder price of around $35.

Update Nov. 2 7am CT: All decklists for each LCI Commander Precon were added.