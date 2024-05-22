Where to find MTG Concept Eldrazi, Frame Break, and other Modern Horizons 3 treatments

Wizards of the Coast has included over 10 Magic: The Gathering booster fun variant treatments within Modern Horizons 3, from Borderless Profile and Frame Break to serialized double rainbow foil Concept Eldrazi.
What are the MTG treatments in Modern Horizons 3?
Premium Magic: The Gathering sets like Modern Horizons 3 (MH3) are expected to have more booster fun variant treatments than Standard-legal sets. We all love pulling an alternative art or special treatment card from MTG packs but WotC may have taken it too far with MH3, creating over a dozen different treatments for the premium set.
- Normal
- Extended art
- Full art
- Retro Frame
- Borderless
- Borderless Profile
- Borderless Frame Break
- Borderless Concept Eldrazi
- Serialized Borderless Concept double rainbow foil Eldrazi
- Textured foil
- Ripple foil
- Foil Etched
- Traditional foil
Where to find MTG Modern Horizons 3 treatment variants
With so many treatments packed into one MTG set, it’s easy to get confused as to what cards have the treatments and where you can find them. Here’s every MH3 variant treatment, the number of cards per rarity with that treatment, and where to find them, according to WotC.
|MH3 treatment
|Number of cards with MH3 treatment
|Where to find MH3 treatment
|Normal
|261 cards (80 Commons, 101 Uncommons, 60
Rares, and 20 Mythic Rares
|Playbooster packs, Collector booster packs, Prerelease packs, Bundle packs, and Gift Bundle packs.
|Extended art main set
|67 cards (59 Rare and eight Mythic Rare)
|Collector booster packs and Gift Bundle packs.
|Extended art Commander Precon
|13 new MTG cards in each Commander Precon
|Collectors Edition Commander Precon deck (all four)
|Full art
|Full art Eldrazi lands
|Playbooster packs, Collector booster packs, Prerelease packs, Bundle packs, and Gift Bundle packs.
|Retro Frame MH3 code
|58 cards (seven Common, 16 Uncommon, 26 Rare, and nine Mythic Rare)
|Playbooster packs, Collector booster packs, Prerelease packs, Bundle packs, and Gift Bundle packs.
|Retro Frame H2R code
|16 MH2 reprints (two Common, six Uncommon, two Rare, and six Mythic Rare)
|Collector booster packs and Gift Bundle
|Borderless
|17 cards (five Flip-Walker Planeswalkers and 12 lands with a rarity of 10 Rare and seven Mythic Rare)
|Playbooster packs, Collector booster packs, Prerelease packs, Bundle packs, and Gift Bundle packs.
|Borderless Special Guest cards
|10 cards
|Playbooster packs, Collector booster packs, Prerelease packs, Bundle packs, and Gift Bundle packs.
|Borderless Profile
|19 cards (12 Rare and seven Mythic Rare) and eight Mythic Rare Profile Commanders
|Playbooster packs, Collector booster packs, Prerelease packs, Bundle packs, and Gift Bundle packs.
|Borderless Profile Ripple foil
|Eight Mythic Rare Profile Commanders
|Collector’s Edition Commander Precon decks
|Borderless Frame Break
|30 cards (26 Rare and four Mythic Rare)
|Playbooster packs, Collector booster packs, Prerelease packs, Bundle packs, and Gift Bundle packs.
|Borderless Concept Eldrazi
|Three cards
|Playbooster packs, Collector booster packs, Prerelease packs, Bundle packs, and Gift Bundle packs.
|Borderless Serialized Concept Eldrazi
|250 serialized printings for each of the three cards
|Collector booster packs
|Textured foil
|Five Flip-Walkers and 10 Special Guests
|Collector booster packs and Gift Bundle
|Ripple foil
|All cards in Collector Commander Precon decks, including tokens
|Collector Commander Precon decks
|Foil Etched
|22 main set (12 Rare and 10 mythic Rare) and eight Mythic Rare commanders
|Collector booster packs and Gift Bundle