Where to find MTG Concept Eldrazi, Frame Break, and other Modern Horizons 3 treatments

Pull the card variants you want.
Wizards of the Coast has included over 10 Magic: The Gathering booster fun variant treatments within Modern Horizons 3, from Borderless Profile and Frame Break to serialized double rainbow foil Concept Eldrazi.

What are the MTG treatments in Modern Horizons 3?

Ulamog crawling across a surface
Over a dozen treatments exist in MH3. Image via WotC

Premium Magic: The Gathering sets like Modern Horizons 3 (MH3) are expected to have more booster fun variant treatments than Standard-legal sets. We all love pulling an alternative art or special treatment card from MTG packs but WotC may have taken it too far with MH3, creating over a dozen different treatments for the premium set.

  • Normal
  • Extended art
  • Full art
  • Retro Frame
  • Borderless
  • Borderless Profile
  • Borderless Frame Break
  • Borderless Concept Eldrazi
  • Serialized Borderless Concept double rainbow foil Eldrazi
  • Textured foil
  • Ripple foil
  • Foil Etched
  • Traditional foil

Where to find MTG Modern Horizons 3 treatment variants

With so many treatments packed into one MTG set, it’s easy to get confused as to what cards have the treatments and where you can find them. Here’s every MH3 variant treatment, the number of cards per rarity with that treatment, and where to find them, according to WotC.

MH3 treatmentNumber of cards with MH3 treatmentWhere to find MH3 treatment
Normal261 cards (80 Commons, 101 Uncommons, 60 
Rares, and 20 Mythic Rares		Playbooster packs, Collector booster packs, Prerelease packs, Bundle packs, and Gift Bundle packs.
Extended art main set67 cards (59 Rare and eight Mythic Rare)Collector booster packs and Gift Bundle packs.
Extended art Commander Precon13 new MTG cards in each Commander PreconCollectors Edition Commander Precon deck (all four)
Full artFull art Eldrazi landsPlaybooster packs, Collector booster packs, Prerelease packs, Bundle packs, and Gift Bundle packs.
Retro Frame MH3 code58 cards (seven Common, 16 Uncommon, 26 Rare, and nine Mythic Rare)Playbooster packs, Collector booster packs, Prerelease packs, Bundle packs, and Gift Bundle packs.
Retro Frame H2R code16 MH2 reprints (two Common, six Uncommon, two Rare, and six Mythic Rare)Collector booster packs and Gift Bundle
Borderless17 cards (five Flip-Walker Planeswalkers and 12 lands with a rarity of 10 Rare and seven Mythic Rare)Playbooster packs, Collector booster packs, Prerelease packs, Bundle packs, and Gift Bundle packs.
Borderless Special Guest cards10 cards Playbooster packs, Collector booster packs, Prerelease packs, Bundle packs, and Gift Bundle packs.
Borderless Profile19 cards (12 Rare and seven Mythic Rare) and eight Mythic Rare Profile CommandersPlaybooster packs, Collector booster packs, Prerelease packs, Bundle packs, and Gift Bundle packs.
Borderless Profile Ripple foilEight Mythic Rare Profile CommandersCollector’s Edition Commander Precon decks
Borderless Frame Break30 cards (26 Rare and four Mythic Rare)Playbooster packs, Collector booster packs, Prerelease packs, Bundle packs, and Gift Bundle packs.
Borderless Concept EldraziThree cardsPlaybooster packs, Collector booster packs, Prerelease packs, Bundle packs, and Gift Bundle packs.
Borderless Serialized Concept Eldrazi250 serialized printings for each of the three cardsCollector booster packs
Textured foilFive Flip-Walkers and 10 Special GuestsCollector booster packs and Gift Bundle
Ripple foilAll cards in Collector Commander Precon decks, including tokensCollector Commander Precon decks
Foil Etched22 main set (12 Rare and 10 mythic Rare) and eight Mythic Rare commandersCollector booster packs and Gift Bundle
