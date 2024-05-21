MTG Modern Horizons 3: All Special Guest cards and where to find them

The inclusion of Magic: The Gathering Special Guests cards continues through Modern Horizons 3, featuring popular reprints like Grief, Dismember, and Thought-Knot Seer.

Recommended Videos

What are the MH3 Special Guest MTG cards?

Watch out for cards like Grief and Dismember within MH3 Draft. Image via WotC Watch out for cards like Grief and Dismember within MH3 Draft. Image via WotC Watch out for cards like Grief and Dismember within MH3 Draft. Image via WotC

Special Guest cards are often paired with MTG cards from The List. Wizards of the Coast changed things up for Modern Horizons 3 by not adding any The List cards and only 10 Special Guests. All 10 cards were featured during the first day of MH3 spoilers and have new art. There is a cycle of five Elemental Incarnation cards featured as Special Guests.

Solitude : Elemental Incarnation that costs 3WW

: Elemental Incarnation that costs 3WW Subtlety : Elemental Incarnation that costs 2UU

: Elemental Incarnation that costs 2UU Grief : Elemental Incarnation that costs 2BB

: Elemental Incarnation that costs 2BB Fury : Elemental Incarnation that costs 3RR

: Elemental Incarnation that costs 3RR Endurance: Elemental Incarnation that costs 1GG

The remaining five are Instant and Sorcery spells, with the exception of one Eldrazi creature.

Thought-Knot Seer : Eldrazi with a casting cost of 3 and a colorless mana

: Eldrazi with a casting cost of 3 and a colorless mana Prismatic Ending : Sorcery spell with Converge mechanic that costs XW

: Sorcery spell with Converge mechanic that costs XW Dismember : Instant spell with a casting cost of one and two Black Phyrexian mana

: Instant spell with a casting cost of one and two Black Phyrexian mana Persist : Sorcery spell that costs 1B

: Sorcery spell that costs 1B Expressive Iteration: Sorcery spell that cost UR

Where MH3 Special Guests cards are legal to play?

All Special Guest cards are legal to play within MH3 Draft and their respective formats in which they are already legal.

No Special Guest cards were included in the MH3 Commander Precon decks.

Where are MH3 Special Guest cards found?

Special Guest cards are found in Playbooster MH3 packs and Collector boosters. A Special Guest card may show up in around one of 64 Playbooster packs within the Common rarity slot. Packs containing a Special Guest will have one less MTG at the rarity of Common and all cards have a non-foil treatment.

Within Collector booster packs, a Special Guest can appear in around one in every 15.5 packs. All Special Guest cards within an MH3 Collector booster pack have a traditional foil treatment. The five Elemental Incarnation Special Guest cards have a textured foil treatment within Collector booster packs.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more