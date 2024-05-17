All MTG Modern Horizons 3 Commander Precon decks and decklists

Wizards of the Coast has designed four Magic: The Gathering Commander decks for the launch of Modern Horizons 3, featuring Eldrazi and Energy themes.

Themes and what’s new in MH3 Commander MTG decks

Each deck contains 13 new MTG cards. Image via WotC

Four Modern Horizons 3 (MH3) Commander Precon decks are scheduled to release globally on June 14. Each deck contains 13 new MTG cards, with the remaining being reprints. The themes for the four decks are Eldrazi, Jund Graveyard, Urzatron, and Energy. Each MH3 Commander Precon has a regular and a Collector edition version. The Collector version showcases alternative art on the box and every card has the foil treatment.

Decklists for the MH3 Commander Precons haven’t been released by WotC at time of writing, but will get updated as soon as the Modern Horizons 3 spoilers drop.

Eldrazi Incursion MH3 Commander deck

Ramp up into huge Eldrazi creatures. Image via WotC

The Eldrazin Incursion Commander Precon features all five colors in MTG, along with non-colored support. It ramps from smaller Eldrazi creatures into the monsters that destroy opponents. The face commander for Eldrazi Incursion is Ulalek, Fused Atocity.

Tricky Terrain MH3 Commander deck

A WotC design-take on Tron in Commander. Image via WotC

Featuring Simic colors Green and Blue, the Tricky Terrain Precon uses ramp much like the Eldrazi deck, but more so through lands. It is allegedly a Commander deck based on the same themes found in Modern Urzatron builds. The face commander for the Tricky Terrain Commander deck is Omo, Queen of Vesuva.

Creative Energy MH3 Commander deck

Use Energy counters to your advantage. Image via WotC

The Energy mechanic is prevalent in Modern and Commander formats. Creative Energy thrives off the mechanic through powerful payoffs in the MTG colors Blue, Red, and White. The face commander of the Creative Energy deck is Satya, Aetherflux Genius.

Graveyard Overdrive MH3 Commander deck

Let the glory days be revived. Image via WotC

Graveyard shennanigins through Jund colors is a popular build in Modern, with Graveyard Overdrive providing its take within the Commander format. Colors for the MTG deck are Black, Red, and Green. The face commander of Graveyard Overdrive is Disa the Restless.

What is in a MH3 Commander and Collector Edition deck?

Contents of an MH3 Commander Precon range from single copies of MTG cards to a deck box and foil cards. All Collector edition cards are foil.

Regular MH3 Commander Precon deck contents

One foil-etched Commander display card (thick cardboard)

One foil face commander card

One foil Legendary alternative commander card

98 regular MTG cards, of which 13 are new and not reprinted cards

A cardboard deck box

A life wheel token

One Collector MH3 booster sample pack containing two cards

10 Double-sided tokens

One helper/strategy insert card

Collector edition MH3 Commander Precon deck contents

All cards are foil

One borderless profile face commander card

One borderless profile alternative commander card

One Ripple foil-etched display commander (thick cardboard)

One One Collector MH3 booster sample pack containing two cards

10 Double-sided Ripple foil-etched tokens

A cardboard deck box

A life wheel token

One helper/strategy insert card

