MTG Satya, Aetherflux Genius Creative Energy Mh3 Commander Precon
Image via WotC
All MTG Modern Horizons 3 Commander Precon decks and decklists

New cards in every Precon.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: May 17, 2024 01:35 pm

Wizards of the Coast has designed four Magic: The Gathering Commander decks for the launch of Modern Horizons 3, featuring Eldrazi and Energy themes

Themes and what’s new in MH3 Commander MTG decks

MTG Ulalek, Fused Atocity Eldrazi Incursion Precon deck
Each deck contains 13 new MTG cards. Image via WotC

Four Modern Horizons 3 (MH3) Commander Precon decks are scheduled to release globally on June 14. Each deck contains 13 new MTG cards, with the remaining being reprints. The themes for the four decks are Eldrazi, Jund Graveyard, Urzatron, and Energy. Each MH3 Commander Precon has a regular and a Collector edition version. The Collector version showcases alternative art on the box and every card has the foil treatment.

Decklists for the MH3 Commander Precons haven’t been released by WotC at time of writing, but will get updated as soon as the Modern Horizons 3 spoilers drop. 

Eldrazi Incursion MH3 Commander deck

Eldrazi Incursion MTG MH3 Commander Precon deck
Ramp up into huge Eldrazi creatures. Image via WotC

The Eldrazin Incursion Commander Precon features all five colors in MTG, along with non-colored support. It ramps from smaller Eldrazi creatures into the monsters that destroy opponents. The face commander for Eldrazi Incursion is Ulalek, Fused Atocity

Tricky Terrain MH3 Commander deck

Tricky Terrain MTG MH3 Commander Precon deck
A WotC design-take on Tron in Commander. Image via WotC

Featuring Simic colors Green and Blue, the Tricky Terrain Precon uses ramp much like the Eldrazi deck, but more so through lands. It is allegedly a Commander deck based on the same themes found in Modern Urzatron builds. The face commander for the Tricky Terrain Commander deck is Omo, Queen of Vesuva

Creative Energy MH3 Commander deck

Creative Energy MTG MH3 Commander Precon deck
Use Energy counters to your advantage. Image via WotC

The Energy mechanic is prevalent in Modern and Commander formats. Creative Energy thrives off the mechanic through powerful payoffs in the MTG colors Blue, Red, and White. The face commander of the Creative Energy deck is Satya, Aetherflux Genius

Graveyard Overdrive MH3 Commander deck

Graveyard Overdrive MTG MH3 Commander Precon deck
Let the glory days be revived. Image via WotC

Graveyard shennanigins through Jund colors is a popular build in Modern, with Graveyard Overdrive providing its take within the Commander format. Colors for the MTG deck are Black, Red, and Green. The face commander of Graveyard Overdrive is Disa the Restless

What is in a MH3 Commander and Collector Edition deck?

Contents of an MH3 Commander Precon range from single copies of MTG cards to a deck box and foil cards. All Collector edition cards are foil.

Regular MH3 Commander Precon deck contents

  • One foil-etched Commander display card (thick cardboard)
  • One foil face commander card
  • One foil Legendary alternative commander card
  • 98 regular MTG cards, of which 13 are new and not reprinted cards
  • A cardboard deck box
  • A life wheel token
  • One Collector MH3 booster sample pack containing two cards
  • 10 Double-sided tokens
  • One helper/strategy insert card

Collector edition MH3 Commander Precon deck contents

  • All cards are foil
  • One borderless profile face commander card
  • One borderless profile alternative commander card
  • One Ripple foil-etched display commander (thick cardboard)
  • One One Collector MH3 booster sample pack containing two cards
  • 10 Double-sided Ripple foil-etched tokens
  • A cardboard deck box
  • A life wheel token
  • One helper/strategy insert card
Read Article MTG taps into Pinfinity rewards for Bloomburrow
Jace Planeswalker as fox in MTG Bloomburrow set
MTG taps into Pinfinity rewards for Bloomburrow
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 17, 2024
Read Article What is the MTG Bloomburrow release date for tabletop and digital play?
MTG Bloomburrow Owl
What is the MTG Bloomburrow release date for tabletop and digital play?
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 17, 2024
Read Article MTG Fortnite Secret Lair: All prices for sealed and singles
MTG Fortnite Secret Lair Battle Bus
MTG Fortnite Secret Lair: All prices for sealed and singles
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 16, 2024
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for 10 years, of which five-plus have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games.