Tom Bombadil gets a second card in MTG Lord of the Rings

Wizards of the Coast previewed a Magic: The Gathering Instant spell for Tom Bombadil during The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth spoilers on May 30, known for telling tales and singing songs within The Lord of the Rings lore.

Tom Bombadil was first previewed by WotC during The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) “first look” of the set as a five-color Commander God Bard. Many of the main characters showcased in the Universes Beyond Modern-legal set have multiple card versions at various rarities. And Tom Bombadil is no exception, having a Green Instant called Bombadil’s Song.

Bombadil’s Song

Bombadil’s Song | Image via WotC

Bombadil’s Song has a rarity of Common and costs 1G to cast. It’s a typical combat trick for Limited formats that includes a few lines of Tom’s song in the flavor text and what looks like a Phyrexian symbol in the background.

Mana cost : 1G

: 1G Type : Instant

: Instant Rarity : Common

: Common Ability: Target creature you control gets +1/+1 and gains Hexproof until the end of the turn. The Ring tempts you.

There are one-cost Instants that provide similar protection and buffs to creatures but they don’t have “The Ring tempts you.” Within the LTR Limited format, it’s likely that players will include Bombadil’s Song as a viable combat trick that also supports “The Ring tempts you” strategies.

Players can check out Tom Bombadil’s cards at The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth prerelease events beginning on June 16. A digital release will take place on June 20.

