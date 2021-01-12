Today’s MTG Kaldheim spoilers showcase potentially strong Limited cards

Codespell Cleric Mammoth Growth Run Amok Weathered Runestone Terrifying Rider Thieving Falcon

Taking a break from Mythic Rare Kaldheim spoilers, today’s Magic: The Gathering card reveals showcased numerous Commons and Uncommons.

Scheduled for a digital release on Jan. 28, roughly half of the Kaldheim (KHM) cards have been spoiled now. The set features a Viking theme full of Gods and tribal-themed creatures, containing a total of 285 cards.

Today’s KHM spoilers revealed a number of Common and Uncommon cards that may have an impact on the Standard Limited format.

Weathered Runestone

Weathered Runestone

CMC: 2

Type: Artifact

Rarity: Uncommon

First ability: Nonland permanent cards in graveyards and libraries can’t enter the battlefield

Second ability: Players can’t cast spells from graveyards or libraries

Similar to Grafdigger’s Cage, which just rotated out of the Standard format (M20), Weathered Runestone is an Artifact that prevents nonland permanents within graveyards and battlefields from entering the battlefield and won’t let players cast spells from graveyards or libraries. Weathered Runestone is most likely a sideboard card in Limited but will come in handy when preventing shenanigans from cards like Glimpse the Cosmos, Kardur’s Vicious Return, and Gilded Assault Cart.

Terrifying Rider

Terrifying Rider

CMC: 5(B)

Type: Spirit Knight

Rarity: Common

Stats: 3/7

Ability: Pay 1(B) (Tap), exile a creature card from your graveyard. Target opponent loses three life

Strong finishers that are Commons are Limited gold. Terrifying Rider (unconfirmed translated name) is such a card—rocking 3/7 stats and the ability to exile a creature from your graveyard, resulting in an opponent losing three life. The Spirit Knight’s cost to cast is high but it’s difficult to remove once it’s on the battlefield. And it’s unlikely that its controller won’t have any creatures to exile from their graveyard due to Terrifying Rider’s CMC of six.

Run Amok

Run Amok

CMC: 1(R)

Type: Instant Spell

Rarity: Common

Ability: Target attacking creature gets +3/+3 and gains Trample until end of turn

Originally printed in Dominaria, Run Amok is a cheap Instant that pumps your attacking creature with +3/+3. It also gives the pumped creature Trample until the end of turn. Run Amok slots nicely into Limited Aggro and creature builds without taxing your mana to cast it.

Mammoth Growth

Mammoth Growth

CMC: 2(G)

Type: Instant Spell

Rarity: Common

Ability: Target creature gets +4/+4 until end of turn

Foretell: Pay (G) to cast

Similar to Giant Growth, Mammoth Growth incorporates the new Foretell mechanic into the popular Instant spell that pumps creatures. Foretell allows a player to exile a card in hand, face down, at the cost of two mana. There’s then a Foretell cost for the player to cast the card at a later time.

The Foretell cost of Mammoth Growth is only one Green mana and it’s an Instant, allowing players to cast it at any time. And unlike Giant Growth, Mammoth Growth pumps creatures by +4/+4, instead of +3/+3. Mammoth Growth may also have the best flavor text within the upcoming KHM set.

Codespell Cleric

Codespell Cleric

CMC: W

Type: Human Cleric

Rarity: Common

Keyword: Vigilance

Ability: When Codespell CLeric enters the battlefield, if it was the second spell you cast this turn, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature.

Codespell Cleric is a cheap one-drop (White) with Vigilance. Aggro builds can use the Human Cleric as a turn one play and then reap value later on by casting it as the second spell. When Codespell Cleric enters the battlefield as a second spell cast in a turn, it creates a +1/+1 counter that can be placed on any target creature.

Thieving Falcon

Thieving Falcon

CMC: 1(U)

Type: Snow Creature—Bird

Rarity: Common

Keyword: Flying

Ability: Pay one Snow land (Tap), Draw a card, then discard a card

Cheap flyers often perform well within the Limited format. Thieving Falcon (unconfirmed translated name) isn’t just another two-drop creature with Flying, though. With simply a Snow land, players can cantrip and then discard a card, which is better than discarding and then drawing a card.

