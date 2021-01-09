The 5 best Tutor cards in Magic: The Gathering

Tutor cards in Magic: The Gathering help you search for a specific card and put it on the top of your deck. One big downside, however, is that your opponent will be aware of what card you’ve fished for and might adjust their tactic accordingly.

These cards are especially useful in formats with extended card decks, where you have a huge pool of cards to draw from, and preparing your next draw is crucial in some situations.

Here are the best Tutor cards in MTG.

Sylvan Tutor

Image via WOTC

Sylvan Tutor is a one-mana green Tutor spell which allows you to search your deck for a creature and reveal it to your opponent. It’s a great early game play when you might have some excess mana since you can prepare for the upcoming turn based on your hand by drawing the needed creature.

Personal Tutor

Image via WOTC

Personal Tutor is a one-mana blue spell Tutoring another sorcery spell. With so many powerful cards in the game, you can easily find a crucial spell to unleash devastating amounts of damage on your opponent or prepare a blockade and bolster your defenses.

Mystical Tutor

Image via WOTC

Mystical Tutor is a one-mana blue spell allowing you to search your deck for either an instant or sorcery card. It’s a better version compared to Personal Tutor, which searches your deck only for a sorcery card. With plenty of instant spells that can turn the tides of the game, Mystical Tutor provides great value in any deck.

Vampiric Tutor

Image via WOTC

Vampiric Tutor is a one-mana black spell allowing you to search for any card at the cost of two life. This card shines in formats where you have more health since the two-health cost is insignificant in the long run. The card it searches for usually pays its health back, especially if it’s used to clear a board or a powerful creature.

Demonic Tutor

Image via WOTC

With a two-mana cost requiring one black mana, Demonic Tutor helps you find any card from your deck, put it in your hand, and shuffle your deck with no additional cost. Compared to Vampiric Tutor, you need to pay one extra mana, but you’re saving the two health instead. Another downside is that this spell isn’t instant unlike Vampiric Tutor, which can help you fish for the needed card even during your opponent’s turn.