Planechase returns to MTG in MOM Precon Commander decks 

Wizards of the Coast has brought back Magic: The Gathering Planechase cards in March of the Machine, showcasing new and reprinted oversized cards that change the rules of the game.

For the first time in 11 years of Magic, WotC is bringing back the out-of-print Planechase cards to the Commander format. Scheduled to globally release on April 21, the March of the Machine (MOM) set will co-launch with five preconstructed Commander decks that contain a total of 10 Planechase cards in them out of the 50 possible ones. Each Precon will contain different Planechase cards, according to WotC.

Here are the five Commander Precon decks and their themes within the March of Machine set.

Tinker Time Commander Precon Growing Threat Commander Precon Divine Convocation Commander Precon Cavalry Charge Commander Precon Call for Backup Commander Precon

Call For Backup (WGR) +1/+1 counters deck

Cavalry Charge (WUB) Knights deck

Divine Convocation (WRU) Convoke deck

Growing Threat (WB) Phyrexian deck

Tinker Time (GUR) Artifact tokens deck

Face commanders and secondary commanders in the MOM Commander Precon decks will get revealed during the official spoiler season that starts on March 29. The three Planechase cards shown during the initial MOM spoilers at MagicCon Philadelphia were Towashi on the plane of Kamigawa, a Phenomenon card called Spatial Merging, and Isle of Vesuva on the plane of Dominaria.

How Planechase cards work in MOM Commander Precon decks

Commander Planechase Towashi Commander Planechase Spatial Merging Commander Planechase Isle of Vesuva

Planechase cards show off various planes across the Magic Multiverse. Each card features two rule changes that affect gameplay. The top text is always activated upon turning the Planar card over while the shaded Chaos effect is activated upon rolling a Chaos symbol on the Planar die.

Planar decks can only contain a total of 10 cards and are put face-down in the command zone. The player on the Play may turn over the first card, activating the rules from that Planar card. Each player may roll the Planar die one time for free during their turn at Sorcery speed. Additional rolls cost one mana.

On the Planar die, there are blank spaces where nothing happens. A Chaos symbol activates the Chaos rules text on the current Planar card, and a Planeswalker symbol has players turn over the top Planar card in their deck, with the old one getting put on the bottom face down.

Players can test out the new and reprinted Planar cards in the MOM Commander Precon decks when the March of the Machine set globally launches on April 21. Decks will be available to purchase as early as April 14 at prerelease events.